Justin Allgaier and Parker Kligerman were two of the fastest drivers on the track during the NASCAR Xfinity race at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 23.

With 10 laps remaining in the race, Kligerman finally had a chance to make his move for the lead. He caught Justin Allgaier on the back straight and made a move to the inside. Allgaier got loose and checked up, allowing Kligerman to take the lead. However, Kligerman's lead was short-lived.

Justin Allgaier, in an interview with NBC Sports, said he left Kligerman plenty of room and that Kligerman just made a mistake.

"We have tires but still feel like we're gonna do a good job and you know Parker when I went and talked to him, he said I squeezed him but I felt like I left him plenty of room getting out in there, you know knowing that he was going to go to the bottom."

Allgaier added:

"He drove it in super deep into three and he's been around the sport long enough, that's what is going to happen so just disappointing. I mean he didn't make contact so I'll give him that but just you know probably the effort today proud of this whole team."

On the next restart, Kligerman got off the blocks slowly and Justin Allgaier was able to retake the lead. Kligerman tried to make another move on Allgaier in turn three, but Justin Allgaier got loose again and drifted up the track. Kligerman made contact with Allgaier's right rear bumper and spun out.

Parker Kligerman's costly mistake alters Xfinity Series playoff landscape

Justin Allgaier was able to continue, but he was forced to pit for new tires. Kligerman also pitted, but he dropped back to the ninth position.

John Hunter Nemechek, who was running on fresh tires, took the lead and went on to win the race. Justin Allgaier finished second and Kligerman finished ninth.

Ultimately, it was a mistake by Kligerman that cost both drivers a win. Kligerman will need to learn from his mistake and move on to the next race. He still has a chance to advance to the next round of the playoffs.

Kligerman is currently in seventh position in the Xfinity Series playoffs. He is only two points ahead of the eighth-place driver, Noah Gragson.

The next race in the Xfinity Series playoffs is at the Charlotte Roval on October 1, 2023. Kligerman will need a strong finish at the Charlotte Roval to advance to the next round.