"I like how open they are”: Corey Heim compares Tricon's 'innovative' approach to his previous team, KBM

Corey Heim began his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series career with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM), driving the #51 Toyota Tundra as a part-time driver in 2021. Following year, he clinched two Truck races with the team at Atlanta Motor Speedway and World Wide Technology Raceway.

After spending two part-time Truck seasons with KBM, Heim joined Tricon Garage, competing in a full-time role in the 2023 season. The move came as a surprise because he assumed he would return to KBM but when Kyle Busch (the owner of KBM) signed the deal with Chevrolet and Richard Childress Racing (RCR) last year, Toyota made sure to give Heim the best opportunity in the series.

In a recent interview, Corey Heim spoke about the transition from KBM and Tricon Garage. He points out the difference between both the teams saying his former KBM is very oriented while Tricon Garage is more innovative.

“It’s been different. Coming from KBM last year, it’s a different kind of vibe. KBM is very oriented in what they’ve been successful with in the past. Tricon is more innovative and they’ve very open to change just because the last couple of years haven’t been as good as they wanted it to be.”

He continued:

“With [crew chief] Scott Zippadeli coming in from Hattori [Racing Enterprises], having a lot of success, they’ve been open to what he wants to do and the changes he wants to make. They’ve been good so far. I like how open they are.”

How Corey Heim performed at Tricon Garage in the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season

Corey Heim, the driver of the #11 Toyota Tundra for Tricon Garage, had a stellar campaign as a full-time driver for the first time with the new team so far in the 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season.

The 20-year-old emerging stock car racing talent has already locked his playoff spot with a win at Long John Silver's 200 at Martinsville Speedway. Meanwhile, he also records four top-five and nine top-10 finishes.

With 12 races completed and just four races left in the 2023 season, the #11 Truck driver is placed at top of the Truck Series points table by a one-point lead over Ty Majeski.

Catch Corey Heim and #11 Tricon Garage team in action when the 2023 season resumes at the Nashville Speedway on Friday, (June 23).

