“I’ll dream as big as I can dream”: NASCAR Cup Series rookie Ty Gibbs focused on the ‘bigger picture’ after Xfinity switch

During the off-season, Joe Gibbs Racing promoted Ty Gibbs from Xfinity Series to the Cup Series following his impressive performance in the second-tier series. The 20-year-old has one of the more impressive resumes of any young driver going into NASCAR's top-level series.

Ty Gibbs recently shared his thoughts on goals for his first Cup Series season. He also mentioned how he intends to approach the upcoming races.

Speaking to Motorsports.com, Gibbs said:

“For me, I don’t really try to look at expectations. It doesn’t really bother me. I work as hard as I can and I want to do the best I can every single weekend. If my best is winning the race, then it’s winning the race. If it’s finishing 10th, then it’s finishing 10th.”

He continued:

“I don’t go into any race and say, ‘I can’t win,’ unless we get damage or something like that happens. I’ll dream as big as I can dream and keep working as hard as I can.”

In his rookie season, Ty Gibbs is driving the #54 Toyota for the team owned by his grandfather, Joe Gibbs.

Gibbs has achieved huge success in NASCAR’s lower divisions. He won the ARCA Menards Series in 2021 with the help of 10 wins. Following a year as a full-time Xfinity driver, he won seven races, including the season finale race at Phoenix Raceway, and clinched the first series title.

Ty Gibbs spoke about the differences in competition between Xfinity Series and Cup Series

Speaking about the competition difference between Xfinity and Cup Series, Ty Gibbs said racing at Xfinity is a little harder. He claimed that it's a little bit more respectful in the Cup Series. He feels that Cup drivers are more mature and talented compared to Xfinity drivers.

Gibbs said:

“I think it’s just a different style of racing. I think the racing is a little harder in Xfinity. In Cup, it’s a little bit more respectful, I think. The Cup guys are a lot more mature, a lot more talented.”

He continued:

“But I also think the Cup guys look more at the bigger picture. I think looking at the bigger picture is very important and that’s something I’ve learned and will keep learning the longer I’m in the series.”

Ty Gibbs finished P22 in the recently concluded Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

