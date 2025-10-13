  • NASCAR
  "I'll file it away": Keelan Harvick admits tough lesson after crash ruins dominant Late Model debut at the Bullring

By Palak Gupta
Published Oct 13, 2025 18:17 GMT
Syndication: Lansing State Journal - Source: Imagn
Keelan Harvick at the Owosso Speedway on July 16, 2025. Image: Imagn

Keelan Harvick had a challenging debut in the CARS Tour West Pro Late Model race at the Las Vegas Bullring. The 13-year-old son of former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick put in a strong performance, but his day ended early after he got caught up in a wreck.

Starting from the ninth position after qualifying was canceled due to rain, Keelan advanced to second place on Friday (October 10). However, while attempting to pass Hans Beer on the inside line, but collided and hit the wall after making contact. His No. 62 Kevin Harvick Inc. Chevrolet sustained major damage and had to retire from the race.

In a recent post on X, Keelan talked about the setback and mentioned the lessons he learned.

Trending
"I learned a lot in my first Late Model race at the Bullring. @rackley_war brought a fast car and I was looking forward to qualifying because I thought we had a shot at the pole. The weather had other ideas. Qualifying was rained out and I started P9 off points," Keelan Harvick wrote.
"I worked my way to P2 with a handful of laps to go, and we were the fastest car on track. I came up on a lapped car and I assumed I would be given a lane like the leader had been given a lap before. Unfortunately, contact was made and our night was over. Another lesson learned… I'll file it away and move on to the next," he added.
After the crash, Keelan climbed out of his car and checked up on Hans. He also thanked his long-time sponsor, Hunts Brothers Pizza, in a post-race interview.

Keelan Harvick's 2025 season sees three late model wins

Keelan Harvick has had an impressive season so far. He won his second CARS Pro Late Model win and beat his father, Kevin Harvick, at Kern Raceway in June. Keelan, then 12, drove the No. 62 Pro Late Model and grabbed his first big win. Kevin led early but suffered a late crash while fighting for the front. That incident put Keelan into the lead with only a few laps left. He held the spot on the final restart to take the checkered flag.

Last month, Keelan secured his third Pro Late Model victory after starting from second place and battling pole sitter Ben Maier throughout the race at South Boston Speedway. He scored his first late model win back in February at Florence Motor Speedway.

Keelan Harvick began his racing career at just seven years old. He started go-karting at Trackhouse Motorplex in 2020 and progressed through various racing divisions. Last year, he collected 27 wins across 49 races.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
