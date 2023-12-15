"I have a lot of say here": Grant Enfinger envisions building a "race-winning team" out of CR7 Motorsports come 2024

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series veteran Grant Enfinger might not have ended the 2023 season on a high, but at least he can be sure of starting the 2024 season positively. Enfinger will return to nationwide series stock car racing with CR7 Motorsports full-time after rumors swirled around his retirement.

The 38-year-old has a prior history with the racing outfit. Having raced for the Thomas and Codie Rohrbaugh, owners of CR7 in 2021 with a part-time entry that saw him compete in a total of 9 events, Enfinger and the team are well-versed with each other. Having an air of familiarity with the owners as well as many staff members such as crew chief Jeff Stankiewicz, the Alabama native's decision to drive for the team was made easier.

Despite having looked at alternatives for the 2024 season, Grant Enfinger decided to return to familiar ground with CR7. He elaborated on the same to sportsnaut.com and said:

“I had other options that might have looked better on paper, but I have a lot of say-so here in building the kind of team around me that I wanted. The directions we go. There is a lot of built-in trust that I have with everyone here individually and it’s just a matter of building the chemistry as everyone works together for the first time.”

Further adding on what he plans to achieve coming off a near championship-winning season last year, Enfinger said:

“I know everyone here but they haven’t worked together. There will be a learning curve there but we already all trust each other and that’s really important when putting a season like this together. It’s going to be a lot of work, we’re still working, but we have all the pieces a race-winning team needs to have. I feel really confident in that.”

Grant Enfinger will be seen racing for his new team next year at Daytona International Speedway as the season kicks off on February 16, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

Champion Power Equipment to continue to sponsor Grant Enfinger

Grant Enfinger's longtime sponsor in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Champion Power Equipment will be following the 38-year-old driver as he switches teams ahead of the 2024 season.

The #9 Chevrolet Silverado will be seen primarily sponsored by the outfit, with its signature black, yellow, and white paint scheme. Elaborating on the role the generator manufacturer has played in his career, Enfinger elaborated about the partnership to jayski.com:

“We are bringing along Champion Power Equipment, they have been instrumental in my career for over nine years. They have been a huge part of my success in the truck series, it is incredibly special to be able to continue that relationship.”

