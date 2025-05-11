"I love this life we've built": Kyle Busch melts hearts with an adorable Mother's Day message 

NASCAR veteran Kyle Busch celebrated Mother's Day with a heartfelt tribute to the most important women in his life. On Sunday, May 11, the two-time Cup Series champion posted a touching message on X, honoring his wife Samantha, his mother, Gaye Busch, and a shared journey that now includes his two children.

In a heartfelt gesture that struck a chord with the fans, Busch uploaded a carousel of photos including Samantha with their son Brexton and daughter Lennix and their extended family that featured his parents, in-laws, and close relatives. The victory lane image from Millbridge Speedway was after his son's first A-Class micro victory.

Busch wrote in his post:

"Happy Mother’s Day @SamanthaBusch ! I Love this life we've built together. Everyday is always something different with raising 2 great kids, chasing races and the occasional tequila shot!😂 Love you babe!💕"

Samantha has been a central figure in Kyle Busch's life and his NASCAR journey. Married in 2010, the couple welcomed their first child, Brexton, in 2015. Their daughter Lennix followed in May 2022 after a long IVF journey, which Samantha has publicly shared to support others going through fertility struggles with her Bundle of Joy Fund.

Busch's Mother's Day tribute wasn't only reserved for Samantha. He also took time to reflect on his own upbringing in Las Vegas:

"Of course Happy Mother's Day to my Mom, who devoted so much to allow me to reach my dreams! Love you!"

Born in Las Vegas in 1985, Kyle was raised by parents Gaye and Tom Busch. His older brother, Kurt Busch, also carved out a decorated NASCAR career, making the Busch family one of the most accomplished sibling duos in stock car history.

Kyle Busch (L) and Kurt Busch (R) with their mother Gaye Busch at Darlington. Source: Imagn

From driving Brexton to karting events to managing her own career alongside husband Tom, Gaye's dedication laid the groundwork for both Kyle and Kurt to make their mark in NASCAR.

Kyle Busch likes NASCAR's 2026 finale rotation: 'I don’t think a superspeedway is where we want it'

Before taking to the grid for Kansas qualifying, Kyle Busch addressed NASCAR's major scheduling shake-up set for 2026. NASCAR has announced the rotation of the championship race venue, beginning with Homestead-Miami Speedway after Phoenix this year.

When asked about the change, Busch said (via Frontstretch):

"I think that's great. Obviously it's limited by weather, right?... I kind of agree with Ben (Kennedy). I don't think a superspeedway race is where we want it, not unless you go back to the old point system where you've got 30 guys vying for a championship in that race." (5:55 onwards)

Kyle Busch echoed the thoughts of NASCAR's Executive Vice President, Ben Kennedy, on future venue options and added that Las Vegas, Texas, and even international venues could be compelling if weather permits. He also hinted that shortening the season might help broaden the list of viable hosts.

Unfortunately for Busch, the Kansas weekend didn't start well for him. The Richard Childress #8 scraped the outside wall during their qualifying runs, which will see him line up 35th for Sunday's race at the Kansas Speedway.

