"I'm in an 80's rock kick" - NASCAR drivers ft. Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, share their go-to songs for the race track

Bubba Wallace, Ryan Blaney, and other NASCAR drivers opened up about their go-to songs during races. When asked about the one song that they would listen to on repeat during the race, the drivers came up with a variety of choices - from pop to metal, to Disney Pixar movie songs!

In a recent video shared on Instagram, NASCAR Cup Series drivers shared their music choices. Daniel Suarez was the first one to reveal his favorite song ahead of the big Coke Zero Sugar 400 race at Daytona International Speedway. He said:

"It would be La Macarena."

Bubba Wallace answered by saying:

"Oh, man right now I'm in such a big like 90s, 80s, Rock-kick. So 'For Whom The Bell Tolls' by Metallica has been on repeat right now. So, I'll go with that one."

Trending

Ryan Blaney, revealing his 'one' song, replied:

"Living the dream, by Sturgill Simpson."

Corey Lajoie picked Morgan Wallen's 'All by Myself' with Post Malone that has been stuck in his head, which he can't "get out." Michigan's FireKeepers Casino 400 race winner Tyler Reddick didn't particularly choose any song but went with any of Slipknot's songs.

Denny Hamlin chose Van Morrison's Into the Mystic song, whereas Harrison Burton picked Disney Pixar movie Cars' iconic song Life is a Highway song. Erik Jones chose Toby Keith's. Daniel Hemric went for the Rocky IV movie's Eye of the Tiger song.

Bubba Wallace on his love for heavy metal songs

NASCAR Cup Series driver Bubba Wallace (23) during driver introductions before the Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway (Source: IMAGN)

Bubba Wallace spoke on his love for heavy metal music while speaking to Rolling Stone in 2023. The 30-year-old said that the genre "elevated him to a better mental place" and that it pumped him up while trying to get ready for a race.

“I always say the heavier the song, the louder the song, the better it makes me feel,” Wallace said. “Something about it elevates me to a better place mentally. It gets you pumped up. And when you’re pumped up, that helps everything, especially when you’re trying to get ready for a race.”

“A lot of people ask, ‘How do you do you deal with the ups and the downs of the sport?' And I always tell them to find an escape, which for me, is my music — when you’re frustrated after a race, when you’re at home and you’re frustrated and down and out… Whether it’s music or something else, find an escape to the madness of life," he added.

Wallace is currently 14th in the Cup Series standings with 605 points to his name. He finished in the top 10 in three of his last four races.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback