Is there a NASCAR race today? Coke Zero Sugar 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 24, 2024 11:30 GMT
Syndication: Daytona Beach News-Journal - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series at Daytona International Speedway (Credit: USA Today Sports)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile superspeedway on Saturday, August 24, as the action at the season’s 25th racing weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

In Saturday’s (August 24) Cup Series qualifying, Michael McDowell claimed his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season to lead the 40-driver field to the green flag at Daytona.

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, who won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, will look to win again this weekend.

also-read-trending Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday at Daytona, predicts a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a 22 percent chance of rain at the time of Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Schedule: August 24, 7:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

7:30 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps and 400 miles)

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  3. #22 - Joey Logano
  4. #41 - Ryan Preece
  5. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  6. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  7. #24 - William Byron
  8. #2 - Austin Cindric
  9. #5 - Kyle Larson
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #17 - Chris Buescher
  14. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  15. #10 - Noah Gragson
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  19. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  20. #21 - Harrison Burton
  21. #48 - Alex Bowman
  22. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  23. #33 - Austin Hill
  24. #1 - Ross Chastain
  25. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  26. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  27. #20 - Christopher Bell
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #62 - Parker Retzlaff
  30. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  31. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  32. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  33. #15 - Cody Ware
  34. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  35. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  36. #51 - Justin Haley
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  38. #78 - B.J. McLeod
  39. #44 - Joey Gase
  40. #43 - Erik Jones

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी