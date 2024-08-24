Is there a NASCAR race today? Coke Zero Sugar 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 2.5-mile superspeedway on Saturday, August 24, as the action at the season’s 25th racing weekend continues at the Daytona International Speedway.

In Saturday’s (August 24) Cup Series qualifying, Michael McDowell claimed his fourth NASCAR Cup Series pole of the season to lead the 40-driver field to the green flag at Daytona.

RFK Racing’s Chris Buescher, who won last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, will look to win again this weekend.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The weather forecast for Saturday at Daytona, predicts a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit and a 22 percent chance of rain at the time of Coke Zero Sugar 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coke Zero Sugar 400

Track: Daytona International Speedway

Schedule: August 24, 7:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Saturday schedule at Daytona International Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Saturday’s on-track action of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at the Daytona International Speedway:

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Garage open

4 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

7:30 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400 (160 laps and 400 miles)

Expand Tweet

Saturday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Daytona Beach, Florida, will be broadcast on NBC Sports, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway:

#34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #22 - Joey Logano #41 - Ryan Preece #4 - Josh Berry (R) #14 - Chase Briscoe #24 - William Byron #2 - Austin Cindric #5 - Kyle Larson #9 - Chase Elliott #8 - Kyle Busch #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #12 - Ryan Blaney #10 - Noah Gragson #3 - Austin Dillon #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #23 - Bubba Wallace #11 - Denny Hamlin #21 - Harrison Burton #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #33 - Austin Hill #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #54 - Ty Gibbs #20 - Christopher Bell #31 - Daniel Hemric #62 - Parker Retzlaff #71 - Zane Smith (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #16 - Shane van Gisbergen #15 - Cody Ware #7 - Corey LaJoie #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #51 - Justin Haley #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B.J. McLeod #44 - Joey Gase #43 - Erik Jones

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback