NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR fans are in for another thrilling weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway as the venue hosts the 25th race of the 2024 season, Coke Zero Sugar 400, on Saturday, August 24.

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 155th time. A total of 40 Cup Series drivers will compete over 160 laps in Daytona Beach, Florida, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles overall.

Weather forecast for 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week’s NASCAR’s two national series events at the Daytona International Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, August 23, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 90°F, Low 77°F, Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, East 5-15 mph, and 35% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Coke Zero Sugar 400: High 80°F, Low 77°F, Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, East 5 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Daytona Beach, Florida, in several ways, especially in August or September. The factors that could affect Coke Zero Sugar 400 are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 iteration of Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to feature 40 Cup Series drivers on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Cody Ware #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill (i) #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - Joey Gase (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Daytona International Speedway on August 24 at 7:30 pm ET on NBC Sports.

