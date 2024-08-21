NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Daytona International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 21, 2024 18:48 GMT
NASCAR: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 at Daytona - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Daytona International Speedway (Credit: Getty Images)

NASCAR fans are in for another thrilling weekend of stock car racing at the Daytona International Speedway as the venue hosts the 25th race of the 2024 season, Coke Zero Sugar 400, on Saturday, August 24.

This weekend, the 2.5-mile-long superspeedway on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 155th time. A total of 40 Cup Series drivers will compete over 160 laps in Daytona Beach, Florida, divided into three stages, adding up to 400 miles overall.

also-read-trending Trending

Weather forecast for 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week’s NASCAR’s two national series events at the Daytona International Speedway, according to raceweather.net:

Friday, August 23, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 90°F, Low 77°F, Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, East 5-15 mph, and 35% chance of rain.

Saturday, August 24, 2024

Coke Zero Sugar 400: High 80°F, Low 77°F, Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, East 5 mph, and 40% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Daytona Beach, Florida, in several ways, especially in August or September. The factors that could affect Coke Zero Sugar 400 are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The 2024 iteration of Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set to feature 40 Cup Series drivers on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Cody Ware
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #33 - Austin Hill (i)
  25. #34 - Michael McDowell
  26. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  27. #41 - Ryan Preece
  28. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  29. #43 - Erik Jones
  30. #44 - Joey Gase (i)
  31. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  32. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  33. #48 - Alex Bowman
  34. #51 - Justin Haley
  35. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  36. #62 - Parker Retzlaff (i)
  37. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  38. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  39. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Daytona International Speedway on August 24 at 7:30 pm ET on NBC Sports.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी