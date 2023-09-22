I'm always the computer kid”: William Byron on his approach to NASCAR in real life after his virtual iRacing background

William Byron currently holds the top position in the NASCAR Cup Series, boasting an impressive five wins. He shares the lead in the standings with Martin Truex Jr. as they approach the quarterfinal round of the playoffs.

During a recent interview with FOX Sports at Bristol, Byron discussed his newfound status as a contender for the championship. He emphasized the significance of his victories and his partnership with Rudy Fugle as his crew chief.

When asked about how he feels about the burden of carrying the banner for iRacing, Byron said:

"I do. I think that I'm always the computer kid that everyone looks at, which I embrace. I feel like that's my nature — I'm very data-driven, facts-driven, and I like to look at things in black and white."

He added:

So I think data and simulation have always been that for me. And it's nice that the sport is working in that direction. I feel like I have an advantage in that sense. I've noticed the sport evolve and how much we use simulation."

William Byron also highlighted his pioneering use of iRacing as a tool for learning the sport before transitioning to actual race cars. Additionally, he acknowledged the honor of driving the No. 24 car, a number made iconic by Jeff Gordon, who now serves as Hendrick's Vice Chairman.

William Byron's Evolution: From Underdog to Tech-Savvy NASCAR Contender

William Byron also shared his admiration for Jimmie Johnson, a teammate and, in some respects, a rival of Gordon's, which adds an intriguing layer to his racing journey.

Traditionally, Byron has often been viewed as an underdog when entering the playoffs, and simply advancing beyond the Round of 12 would have been seen as a successful season.

Expand Tweet

However, thanks to his five victories and a career that spans over 200 Cup starts with Hendrick Motorsports, William Byron has now transitioned into a contender. He is regarded as a strong candidate to secure one of the coveted spots in the championship battle at Phoenix.

Byron's computer-based experience has given him a unique perspective on the role of technology in racing. He is not only a skilled driver but also a tech-savvy individual who understands the importance of data analysis, simulation, and communication with the team in maximizing performance.

William Byron represents a bridge between the old and the new. His racing background has not only challenged the conventional path to NASCAR but has also reshaped the way the sport approaches talent development and driver training.

The 25-year-old's unique blend of virtual and real-world racing experiences has not only propelled him to success but has also pushed the boundaries of what it means to be a modern NASCAR driver. Byron's story serves as an inspiration to aspiring racers and a testament to the transformative power of technology in the world of professional motorsports.