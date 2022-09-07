"I’m gonna get him back" - Daniel Suarez warns Christopher Bell of retaliation after NASCAR Darlington clash

Toyota/Save Mart 350 winner Daniel Suarez isn’t happy with fellow driver Christopher Bell. He has now vowed revenge on the Joe Gibbs Racing driver after a side contact pushed him into the wall on last Sunday’s Cook Out Southern 500.

The incident occurred when Suarez and Bell raced side-by-side with Joey Logano and William Byron running behind them on Lap 225 of 367. In a battle for position, Bell squeezed Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet on the outside, forcing him to slam into the wall. This clash damaged Suarez’s #99 Chevrolet and as a result, he lost several spots at the end of the race. The incident saw Bell attract Suarez's wrath.

NASCAR on NBC @NASCARonNBC



Joey Logano passes multiple cars as Christopher Bell, William Byron and Daniel Suarez battle for position! CONTACT!Joey Logano passes multiple cars as Christopher Bell, William Byron and Daniel Suarez battle for position! #NASCARPlayoffs CONTACT!Joey Logano passes multiple cars as Christopher Bell, William Byron and Daniel Suarez battle for position! #NASCARPlayoffs https://t.co/iZLkT9V93l

Speaking to the media during a post-race interview about Darlington's clash with Bell, Suarez stated that he will decide when to deliver his retaliation.

He said:

“Whenever I need, I’m gonna get him back. I’m not saying that it’s gonna be in Kansas or Bristol, but it’s definitely … he owes me one, and I’m gonna save that for later.”

He continued:

“With the 22 (Logano), I don’t remember. I don’t think we had contact with him. For sure, with the 20 (Bell). He owes me one. I will decide when to get that one back because it shouldn’t have happened like that. He hit me pretty good. I feel lucky that actually I was able to continue. I hit the wall very, very hard, and I lost like five positions on that stage.”

Matt Weaver @MattWeaverRA Daniel Suarez with a "I'm going to get him back," for Christopher Bell from earlier in the race and other overall thoughts from the playoff opener Daniel Suarez with a "I'm going to get him back," for Christopher Bell from earlier in the race and other overall thoughts from the playoff opener https://t.co/11SvtBVsdy

Driving the #99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, Daniel Suarez finished P18 in the opening playoff race. Despite the clash and poor results, he was still able to secure 22 points at the end of the race. He currently stands 12th in the points table above the cutline in the playoff picture with two races remaining in the Round of 16.

Daniel Suarez had a topsy-turvy start in first playoff race at Darlington Raceway

Daniel Suarez began the playoff opener at Darlington Raceway with a topsy-turvy day. His #99 car failed pre-qualifying tech inspection three times, which meant that he lost a crew member, his pit stall selection, and had to start the race at the rear of the field. Another penalty came when he moved quickly down pit road on Lap 273 and he never recovered back.

Catch Suarez at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 3:00 pm ET for the Hollywood Casino 400.

