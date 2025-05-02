“I’m probably never gonna see sexual relations with my wife”: Kyle Busch’s fan makes desperate plea to Rowdy as his winless streak continues

Kyle Busch's fans poked fun at his unprecedented NASCAR Cup Series winless streak. On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, his fans jokingly said their sexual relations are on the line until he returns to victory lane.
Busch, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, hasn't won a Cup race since the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The now 40-year-old heads to Texas Motor Speedway with a 67-race winless streak, the most in his Cup career.
Listening to fan comments on the podcast, the Rowdy Nation, Busch's fan base, made a desperate plea to end the win drought so they can enjoy their sexual relationships again.
"The wife tells me, 'Well, honey, if Kyle Busch would win the race, I'll give you a little some'n some'n tonight," one fan said. [at the start of the video]
"I'm just going to come out and say it. Kyle, if you don't get back in victory lane lane soon, I'm probably never going to see sexual relations with my wife again. Please help me," another fan shared. [0:09]
DBC podcast host and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr. said the first thing Kyle Busch would think about in victory lane is the Rowdy Nation's plea. In response, the RCR driver said:
"Rowdy Nation fans are getting lucky tonight. Hell yeah, let's do it. Poor Rowdy Nation." [0:32]
With Kyle Busch failing to win in the 2024 season, his 19-year streak of parking his car in victory lane at least once a year ended. He looked promising at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this year but fell off in the closing laps from the lead in a road course showdown against Christopher Bell.
His next race is the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, a track he has won four times in the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 267-lapper will commence on May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.
"I still got plenty in the tank": Kyle Busch brushed off retirement rumors amid win drought
Kyle Busch may be getting old and lacking consistent race wins, but the Las Vegas native believes he's in his prime. He cited former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who is in his 40s, yet still graces the victory lane from time to time.
When asked about retirement on Today with his wife, Samantha, the 63-time Cup race winner said:
"I’ve heard plenty of talk. So, no. I’m turning 40, Denny Hamlin’s out there, he’s turning 44 or 45, and he’s winning races. So, 37 to about 43, you’re in your prime in NASCAR, actually. So I am still right there, I still got plenty in the tank, I’m still ready to go." [4:43]
After 10 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch has earned one top-5 and four top-10s, including the aforementioned COTA race, where he finished in fifth place. Meanwhile, Hamlin, the oldest active Cup driver, won back-to-back at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway.
