“I’m probably never gonna see sexual relations with my wife”: Kyle Busch’s fan makes desperate plea to Rowdy as his winless streak continues

Kyle Busch's fans poked fun at his unprecedented NASCAR Cup Series winless streak. On the latest episode of the Door Bumper Clear podcast, his fans jokingly said their sexual relations are on the line until he returns to victory lane.

Ad

Busch, driver of the #8 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing, hasn't won a Cup race since the 2023 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. The now 40-year-old heads to Texas Motor Speedway with a 67-race winless streak, the most in his Cup career.

Listening to fan comments on the podcast, the Rowdy Nation, Busch's fan base, made a desperate plea to end the win drought so they can enjoy their sexual relationships again.

Ad

Trending

"The wife tells me, 'Well, honey, if Kyle Busch would win the race, I'll give you a little some'n some'n tonight," one fan said. [at the start of the video]

"I'm just going to come out and say it. Kyle, if you don't get back in victory lane lane soon, I'm probably never going to see sexual relations with my wife again. Please help me," another fan shared. [0:09]

Ad

DBC podcast host and Daytona 500-winning crew chief Tommy Baldwin Jr. said the first thing Kyle Busch would think about in victory lane is the Rowdy Nation's plea. In response, the RCR driver said:

"Rowdy Nation fans are getting lucky tonight. Hell yeah, let's do it. Poor Rowdy Nation." [0:32]

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Kyle Busch failing to win in the 2024 season, his 19-year streak of parking his car in victory lane at least once a year ended. He looked promising at the Circuit of the Americas earlier this year but fell off in the closing laps from the lead in a road course showdown against Christopher Bell.

His next race is the Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway, a track he has won four times in the #18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota. The 267-lapper will commence on May 4 at 3:30 p.m. ET on FS1.

Ad

"I still got plenty in the tank": Kyle Busch brushed off retirement rumors amid win drought

Kyle Busch may be getting old and lacking consistent race wins, but the Las Vegas native believes he's in his prime. He cited former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Denny Hamlin, who is in his 40s, yet still graces the victory lane from time to time.

Ad

When asked about retirement on Today with his wife, Samantha, the 63-time Cup race winner said:

"I’ve heard plenty of talk. So, no. I’m turning 40, Denny Hamlin’s out there, he’s turning 44 or 45, and he’s winning races. So, 37 to about 43, you’re in your prime in NASCAR, actually. So I am still right there, I still got plenty in the tank, I’m still ready to go." [4:43]

Ad

After 10 races in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Busch has earned one top-5 and four top-10s, including the aforementioned COTA race, where he finished in fifth place. Meanwhile, Hamlin, the oldest active Cup driver, won back-to-back at Martinsville Speedway and Darlington Raceway.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.