"I’m sticking to my word": Jimmie Johnson reveals Shaquille O'Neal-designed car for the Daytona 500

Semi-retired seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson took to social media to reveal his Daytona 500 paint scheme in a humorous video of himself and retired NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal. The video stems from a "bet" Johnson lost to the basketball star, following which the latter got to design his car for the race.

The O'Neal-inspired #84 paint scheme is revealed in a video where the 7'1" basketball great humorously tries to fit inside Johnson's car. The co-owner of Legacy Motor Club took to X and made it known that he was sticking to the deal he made with the four-time NBA champion, penning a message that read:

"Well, a bet’s a bet… @SHAQ designed it, and I’m sticking to my word. See it on track February 16th! #Daytona500"

Jimmie Johnson lost a bet with O'Neal over who could win a free throw shooting contest between the two of them. The competition entailed that whoever made five free throw shots first wins. If O'Neal won, he got to design Johnson's Daytona 500 car. If Johnson won, he got to design O'Neal's outfit for the event. O'Neal won, thus he got to design the #84 machine.

Johnson shared the full video of the free throw competition via X, writing:

"Never thought my paint scheme would come down to a free-throw contest… but here we are. Going head-to-head with @SHAQ to decide my @Carvana scheme for Daytona. Who you got?"

Johnson will attempt to make this year's Daytona 500 field for the 22nd time in his career. He is a two-time winner of the event as he captured victories in 2006 and 2013, also ending both seasons as the Cup Series champion. This year's race marks Johnson's third attempt behind the wheel of the #84 LMC Toyota.

Jimmie Johnson competed in the Cup Series for 19 full-time seasons, driving the #48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet. He became one of NASCAR's greatest drivers, winning 83 races and clinching a record-tying seven Cup Series championships, including an unprecedented five titles straight from 2006 to 2010. Johnson retired from full-time Cup Series competition after the 2020 season but returned on a part-time basis with LMC in 2023.

Jimmie Johnson shared up-close look at media obligations ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

Jimmie Johnson greets fans prior to the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway - Source: Imagn

Jimmie Johnson has never been a driver to shy away from doing interviews and making media appearances. Ahead of Super Bowl LIX, which takes place in the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Johnson shared a sneak peek of his media day ahead of the big event.

Johnson took to Instagram to share a video clip of his day in "The Big Easy," which included an interview with SiriusXM Radio. He wrote:

"Radio Row in The Big Easy. #SBLIX"

Jimmie Johnson co-owns Legacy Motor Club with fellow seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Richard Petty. The team fields two full-time cars driven by Erik Jones and John Hunter Nemechek.

