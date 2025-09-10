"I'm waiting on the ruling": Sheldon Creed's dream awaits NASCAR's call as Jimmie Johnson plans Cup return in San Diego

NASCAR will race on an active military base for the first time in San Diego in June 2026. For Sheldon Creed, an East County native, the weekend holds personal significance. The Haas Factory Team driver has his sights set on racing on his home turf in every event at the Naval Base Coronado.

Ad

NASCAR announced in July that the Coronado street race will take place from June 19 to 21, with the Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series all in action. The unique course, currently being modeled in iRacing, will combine fixed-base roads with open tarmac segments, featuring cars passing by aircraft carriers and military aircraft.

"My whole family still lives right there 25 minutes east of downtown and in East County, so I'm excited to come race at home in front of all my friends and family and just to be in my hometown racing. I never would have dreamed or thought that NASCAR would go to San Diego, so I'm really excited for that... I'm waiting to hear what NASCAR's rules are going to be," Creed said during Playoff Media Day. "The first year we went to Chicago they didn't allow other drivers to run Xfinity or Cup or swap back and forth, so I'm waiting on the ruling from that, but, yes, the goal is to try to run all three."

Ad

Trending

The rules are where the uncertainty lies. Back in 2023, at the inaugural Chicago street race, NASCAR prohibited drivers from jumping across series for the same weekend.

Sheldon Creed (00) during the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at Sonoma, California. Source: Imagn

A similar policy could return for Coronado, limiting drivers to compete only in the series where they earn points. Sheldon Creed, already confirmed to run the Xfinity race in the No. 00, is hopeful he can pick up Truck and Cup starts as well, but that depends entirely on NASCAR’s call.

Ad

Another San Diego star could also feature in the homecoming. Jimmie Johnson, who grew up less than 20 miles away in El Cajon, is also interested in racing at Coronado. Since his retirement, the seven-time champion has made part-time entries in Legacy Motor Club’s No. 84 entry. This season, he turned back the clock with a third-place finish in the Daytona 500.

Haas Factory Team’s Chevrolet return brings Sheldon Creed back to his roots

Sheldon Creed (R) and Sam Mayer during the NASCAR Xfinity Series HyVee Perks 250. Source: Getty

For Sheldon Creed, 2026 brings another major shift. Haas Factory Team announced it will move from Ford to Chevrolet across its full-time Cup and Xfinity programs, partnering with Hendrick Motorsports for engines and technical support.

Ad

Cole Custer will continue in the Cup Series driving the No. 41, while Creed and Sam Mayer remain in the team’s Xfinity lineup with the Nos. 00 and 41. For the California native, the switch to Chevrolet also opens doors to potential seats in the Truck and Cup Series, with more Bowtie-backed entries in the field compared to Ford. Speaking about the deal, Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick said:

"We have a long history with Gene and his organization, including winning championships together, so this feels almost like a homecoming. Our relationship started many years ago with Haas CNC machines in our facilities, and I’ve always admired the passion that he and Joe Custer have for the sport and their desire to win. We’re proud to support Haas Factory Team and thrilled to work together to deliver more victories for Chevrolet."

Ad

Haas Factory Team will make its Chevrolet re-debut at the Feb. 1 Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, before Creed and Mayer roll into Daytona for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series opener on Feb. 14. Both drivers are currently battling in the Xfinity Playoffs with Mayer sitting 48 points below the lead and Creed just two points under the cutline heading into the September 12 opener at Bristol.

For Sheldon Creed, the chance to represent San Diego on a racetrack built inside Coronado would be a career highlight. But whether he gets to chase his triple-race dream will come down to NASCAR’s ruling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.