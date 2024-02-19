Going into his second full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs is now a young driver who is not a rookie in the sport anymore. The former Xfinity Series champion has been known to ruffle feathers on his way to the premier stock car racing series, partly due to his choices on the track, and partly due to the privileged access he has to the sport.

Being Coach Gibbs' grandson along with considerable talent behind the wheel, the #54 Toyota Camry XSE driver was destined for a seat in his grandfather's racing team, which also happens to be one of the premier teams in the sport's modern-day history.

The best way to cement himself in NASCAR history would be to win a Daytona 500. Gibbs recently spoke on how that would feel while driving for his grandfather's team. He elaborated in an interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio:

"I think that would be really cool. I grew up coming to this race. It's a cool race for us. My dad always told me they went to Stake n Shake after the trophy so, I would love to do that. I love some Stake n Shake. If I can do that with the (Daytona) 500 trophy next to me, I might just retire after that."

While Ty Gibbs' first full season in the big leagues did not yield impressive results, it is uncommon for rookie drivers to instantly excel in the Cup Series environment. However, the young 21-year-old driver aims to change that going forward.

Ty Gibbs' approach ahead of Daytona 500 weekend after Busch Light Clash letdown

Despite being touted as the fastest car on the track during the exhibition-style Busch Light Clash earlier this month, Ty Gibbs did not manage to drive into victory lane in Los Angeles.

Speaking on how his mindset changed from the Clash weekend to one of the sport's biggest events, the 21-year-old driver said in an interview with frontstretch.com:

"That race is not a points race so it doesn't matter if I finish last. I just needed to do my job a little bit better and we would've been fine."

It remains to be seen how Ty Gibbs will perform during the 2024 Daytona 500, which has been postponed to go live on Monday at 4 pm ET due to inclement weather conditions at the track over the weekend.