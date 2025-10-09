After 43 years in the ARCA Menards Series, Venturini Motorsports is set to close its chapter. One of the sport’s most influential driver development programs and the all-time winningest team in ARCA history will officially transition to Nitro Motorsports on October 15.

The team’s farewell comes just days after the Owens Corning 200 at Toledo, its final ARCA race before this week’s closing event in Las Vegas. Earlier this spring, Nitro Motorsports acquired full ownership of the organization, with the official handover now scheduled following the Star Nursery 150 on Friday, October 10.

Team co-owner Billy Venturini reflected on their journey and said (via team statement):

“My dream of becoming a race car driver may have faded, but it was never forgotten. When I found myself in a position to help young drivers chase their own dreams, I poured everything I had - both the lessons from my failures and the hopes I once carried - into building the most complete, meaningful driver development program I could.”

Founded in 1982 by Bill Sr. and Cathy Venturini, the team began as a family project in Chicago before evolving into a cornerstone of ARCA competition. Under their son Billy’s leadership since 2008, Venturini Motorsports became a pipeline for emerging NASCAR talent.

The roster of graduates includes Cup names like Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and Christopher Bell, each of whom began their professional climb through the Venturini stable.

Venturini Motorsports' Chandler Smith (L-R), Hailie Deegan, and Christian Eckes. Source: Imagn

Defending Xfinity champion Justin Allgaier recorded 87 ARCA starts under the Venturini banner, while current Truck Series points leader Corey Heim made 44 starts with them, winning nine times. Jesse Love, now in the Xfinity Series with Richard Childress Racing, won the 2023 ARCA Menards Series with the team winning 12 times in 48 starts with Venturini Motorsports.

The team’s final season saw Lawless Alan and Isabella Robusto compete full-time in the Nos. 15 and 25 Toyotas, while Julian DaCosta and Justin Rothberg joined for the final ARCA Menards race at Toledo, where three of the team’s cars finished inside the top ten. Nitro Motorsports ran part-time in the cars No. 46 and 70, and is expected to retain four full-time entries in 2026, with three full-time drivers yet to be announced.

Joey Logano recalls his ARCA days with Venturini Motorsports

Corey Heim (20) Venturini Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway, 2022. Source: Getty

Among the many drivers who passed through Venturini Motorsports, Joey Logano remains one of its most recognizable alumni. The defending Cup Series champion made four ARCA starts for the team and won twice. Recalling his brief time with the Chicago-based team, he said (via ARCA):

"It was fun, just getting to know the family. Obviously, they’re really close, and talking to Billy and Big Bill (Bill Venturini Sr.), there’s always a lot of passion, right? That’s the thing I noticed the most about them. They’re just very passionate people, very emotional, which I can relate to." (0:48 onwards)

Logano highlighted the innovation that defined Venturini Motorsports for more than four decades.

"It was always fun going to the shop because they were always were just trying to look for the next thing. I noticed that when I was there - they were working on their cars, always working on what was next. That’s an entrepreneurial attitude they had in the ARCA series. Starting off with their own cars and then growing into more cars. Before you knew it, it looked like half the field was Venturini cars," he added.

Joey Logano, who earned two of his early career wins with the team, credited Bill and Billy Venturini for fostering an environment that combined competitiveness with mentorship.

This Friday’s Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring in Las Vegas will mark Venturini Motorsports’ final ARCA start, with Jade Avedisian, Taylor Reimer, and Thomas Annunziata set to drive the team’s last entries.

