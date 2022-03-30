"I have really good race cars to drive" - Christopher Bell upbeat for next race at Richmond

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell seems to be keeping his spirits up after a decent weekend in Austin, Texas.

The 27-year-old driver captured his best result of the 2022 season at the Circuit of the Americas with a third-place finish. Bell was right there to grab the final podium spot when AJ Allmendinger spun out after getting bumped by Ross Chastain.

Having won the Daytona International Speedway road course and finishing as the runner-up at Road America last year, the result showcases his abilities on difficult tracks.

Bell credited his team for his performance while talking to Chase Wilhelm of nascar.com and said:

“I think it all boils down to having really fast race cars to drive. Being at JGR, their road-course program is very strong. Last week was no exception. We weren’t as strong as what we typically are, but we still have all the resources to go out there and run well. I enjoy it."

Christopher Bell also seems confident in his chances of winning at Richmond Raceway this weekend in the Toyota Owners 400. The 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion has a good record on the 0.75-mile track. He said:

“I hate to keep harping on it, but it’s just that I have really good race cars to drive there. Richmond is one of JGR’s best tracks as a company. It’s one that we definitely look forward to coming to year in and year out. Between the Xfinity Series and the Cup Series, it’s a place that’s been really good to me.”

Christopher Bell says competition is amazing in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell believes that the Next Gen cars have bought with them a great level of competition in the 2022 Cup Series season. The young driver spoke in an interview on the topic and said:

"The competition stand point has been the best it's been in years with the Next Gen car. You know we've seen so many different winners, a new winner every single race, different faces running up front and none of the i would call favorites have been in victory lane yet."

Watch the interview below:

NASCAR heads to Richmond Raceway this weekend for the Toyota Owners 400 scheduled for this Sunday at 3:30 p.m. EST.

