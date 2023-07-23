“I would say he is the favorite going in”- Kyle Busch predicts Shane van Gisbergen win Indianapolis NASCAR race

Kyle Busch has made a bold prediction for the upcoming NASCAR race at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway. He has tipped the talented New Zealander, Shane van Gisbergen as the favorite to emerge victorious.

He also backs Brodie Kostecki, another talented driver, to give tough competition to Shane van Gisbergen.

As a former Cup Series champion himself, Kyle Busch has a keen eye for talent. He recognizes the potential in Van Gisbergen, who has been making waves in the racing world.

Shane van Gisbergen, a veteran talent in the motorsports world, has quickly risen through the ranks to establish himself as a force to be reckoned with.

“I would say he is the favourite going in, for sure,” remarked Kyle Busch (via Speed Cafe).

“I would say that the gap will be closer from Chicago to the rest of the field that he had. He had us all beat by six to eight tenths of a second a lap; I would say going into Indy we should all be within two to three tenths, but he will still be the best guy," he added.

His adaptability and consistent performance have impressed many seasoned drivers, including Kyle Busch.

Kyle Busch's prediction comes as no surprise to those who have followed van Gisbergen's journey

The Kiwi driver has displayed exceptional driving prowess, coupled with an unyielding determination to succeed.

Shane Van Gisbergen claimed a spectacular victory in the Chicago street race in 2023. This win not only solidified his status as one of the most talented racers of his generation but also made him a strong contender for upcoming races.

He has been a standout performer in the Supercars Championship, securing multiple victories and proving his mettle against fierce competition.

Now, Van Gisbergen is aiming to make a significant impact on the international stage by conquering the Indianapolis NASCAR race.

He also made a remarkable statement for Brodie Kostecki according to Speed Cafe :

“We tested together our V8 Supercar that we have at RCR earlier this year."

“So, he was there when we first went out and I think he had me covered by about two seconds a lap and then as the day kind of progressed, and by the end of the day, we actually ran times that were real comparable and right on top of his."

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway, often referred to as "The Brickyard," is renowned for its rich racing history and challenging layout. The 2.5-mile oval demands precision, skill, and nerve from the drivers as they navigate the long straights and banked corners.

With its long-standing tradition and the spirit of competition, it is an arena that separates the exceptional from the ordinary.

The Indianapolis race will not be without its challenges. The field is stacked with seasoned veterans and rising stars, each vying for the coveted checkered flag.

As the race day draws near, fans eagerly await to witness the unfolding drama at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The clash of skill, speed, and strategy on the hallowed grounds of "The Brickyard" promises to be a spectacle worthy of the motorsports legacy.