“I screwed up”: Grant Enfinger comes clean on his embarrassment over the Charlotte incident with Kaden Honeycutt

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series driver Grant Enfinger recently competed in the Ecosave 250 held at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Friday, October 3, 2025. Following the race, Enfinger was featured in a post-race interview with NASCAR analyst Bob Pockrass and accepted the mistakes he made during the 70-lap race.The CR7 Motorsports driver had a decent qualifying session and began the race from P4. He completed the Charlotte ROVAL lap in 85.33 seconds, reaching a top speed of 96.20 mph. Despite a successful qualifying session, Enfinger faced challenges during the main event at the road course.On the first lap of the race, Grant Enfinger led to a wreck that collected the front row drivers, Layne Riggs and Corey Heim. However, it was not the only run-in the #9 Chevy driver had during the main event.During the final lap of the race while battling for a top-five finish position, Enfinger made contact with Kaden Honeycutt, which resulted in the CR7 Motorsports driver spinning on the track. Recalling his run-ins during the Charlotte ROVAL race, the #9 Chevy driver told Bob Pockrass [00:27 onwards]:&quot;I screwed up, Bob. I mean, I honestly just am embarrassed. I was still driving in the corner, but I was trying to clear myself down. I was clear off of Brent Crews, and I was trying to clear myself down. About the time I was coming down, Layne started checking up to get in the corner, and I was still planning on driving a car, so it's 100% my fault. And just had a, had a, you know, big lapse of judgment.&quot;&quot;He was upset. I got into him. I had a run on the Bilicki and made the move down there, and I was sliding in there, and Honeycutt, you know, was stopping kind of to get a good exit of the corner, and I ran into him as my fault. It was 100% a racing incident, though,&quot; he added.Grant Enfinger dropped multiple spots in stage one, but he covered the lost ground in stage two, finishing in P2 behind Kaden Honeycutt. However, after the final lap incident, the CR7 Motorsports driver wrapped up the 70-lap race in P7, while Honeycutt finished in P14.&quot;We were better than him on a long run&quot;: Grant Enfinger got candid about Corey Heim's Las Vegas Motor Speedway winIn March 2025, the former NASCAR Truck Series regular season champion Grant Enfinger competed in the Ecosave 200 held at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. He nearly missed the chance to secure his first win of the season against the Toyota driver Corey Heim.Enfinger was in the lead before he decided to make a quick pit stop, giving the lead to Heim. This led to the Toyota driver's second triumph of the 2025 season. Reflecting on that, during a post-race interview, the CR7 Motorsports driver told the media:&quot;Just a little frustrated, just because I feel like we had a shot at that at the end. I feel like we were better than Corey on a long run. Just couldn't clear a Tanner quite soon enough. And feel like I maybe abused the tires a little bit too much making some of those moves.&quot;Grant Enfinger entered the Charlotte ROVAL race 21 points above the cutoff line. However, after completing the race, he fell four points below the qualifying line for the Championship 4 Race at Phoenix Raceway. Additionally, the #9 Chevy driver has secured 13 top tens and seven top fives in 21 starts this Truck Series season.