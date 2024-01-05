"I don't see myself going to 40" - Kyle Larson touches on a driver's longevity in modern-day NASCAR

Hendrick Motorsports driver and 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson has often been regarded as one of the generational greats of the sport. The #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver is known for his exploits in the highest echelon of stock car racing along with his knack for dirt-track racing, not to mention, his famed Indy 500 attempt this year.

The California native never seems to run out of races to run during a season of racing, more so with his new winged Sprint Car Racing Series also seeing his participation. Juggling different genres of motorsport all at once can be a tough thing as the 31-year-old himself accepted as he talked about his 2024 schedule.

This begs one to ask the question, until when can an athlete like Kyle Larson continue to push the boundaries of speed while driving a car and remain relevant in the sport? Larson recently spoke on his views about his longevity in the Cup Series on former driver Kenny Wallace's podcast.

He said:

"It's hard to say when you're in it (the sport). Sitting here right now, I don't see myself going to 40. But that's not me retiring from racing, I think I'm different than others."

Kyle Larson further elaborated on his views and added:

"Kevin (Harvick) and a lot of these drivers too, I don't think they meant to be done at 42, I just think they got pushed out of the sport a little bit with young drivers coming up."

Kenny Wallace also put forward an interesting point of several drivers in modern-day NASCAR retiring by the age of 42. However, when asked if Kyle Larson could trump Kevin Harvick's age number at retirement, fans can have their own opinion of what the Hendrick Motorsports driver hinted at.

Kyle Larson elaborates on fans' misconception of him as a NASCAR driver

Kyle Larson talked about dirt-track racing and his plans after he retired from NASCAR with Kenn Wallace on the former driver's podcast in vivid detail.

However, the Hendrick Motorsports driver also cleared the air about a general misconception race fans have about him. He said:

"I love racing in NASCAR. I would not be racing in NASCAR if I didn't love it. A lot of race fans feel that I don't like racing in NASCAR, I'm just doing it to make money and then I'm going to go retire."