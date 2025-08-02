"I would have sent my plane to get you": Dale Jr. reacts with disbelief to Ryan Preece’s long drive home after terrifying Daytona crash

When Ryan Preece lines up this weekend in Iowa, it will mark another chapter in a season characterized by quiet persistence and a comeback still underway. But ahead of the weekend, the RFK Racing driver's 2023 Daytona crash came up in a conversation with Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Back in August 2023, during the Daytona night race, Preece was involved in one of the most frightening crashes in recent Cup history. His contact with Erik Jones caused his No. 41 Stewart-Haas Ford to turn across the nose of teammate Chase Briscoe. Preece's car was launched off the track, flipping violently on the backstretch.

Miraculously, Preece climbed out without any broken bones. However, his face was black and blue from the wreck. The crash was severe enough for NASCAR officials to review the entire incident, concluding that it was the brief contact with the infield grass that had triggered the car's flight.

Speaking on The Dale Jr. Download, Preece sat down with Dale Earnhardt Jr. and recalled the crash:

"I remember getting hit and it turning towards the infield. And I can run through this in my head right now. And then all of a sudden, the car got completely quiet. That is something that nobody will experience… because at that point you're like, 'Well sh** I can't see anything." (1:15:00 onwards)

Ryan Preece wanted to leave the Halifax Medical Center in Daytona that same night, but the staff disagreed.

"I remember the next day, I'm heading home. My dad picks me up at the hospital across the street cuz they refused to let me leave. I remember it was 11:30 at night at Daytona.... so they made me stay till 6:00 am the next morning, and my dad drives me home," he added (1:17:24 onwards)

His father drove him home, about a six- to seven-hour ride, with two friends along for the trip. Preece came out of the hospital bruised and battered, but somehow okay. That detail surprised Dale Earnhardt Jr.

"Y'all drove?... Can't believe nobody sent a plane to get you. Jesus. I'd have sent my plane to get you. I didn't even know. That's bullsh*t," Earnhardt Jr. said (1:18:12 onwards)

In response, NASCAR took action. More of Daytona's backstretch grass was paved over ahead of the 2024 Daytona 500, with plans to expand that paved area even further toward Turn 3 after that race weekend.

But the moment revealed Ryan Preece's character. He didn't make a fuss. He recovered, processed, and returned to racing.

"I feel good about Iowa": Ryan Preece eyes playoffs in final four-race push

Ryan Preece (60) climbs into his car ahead of practice at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

With four races remaining in the regular season, Ryan Preece needs a big result at Iowa. The driver of the No. 60 RFK Racing Ford is 42 points behind the playoff cutoff, behind teammate Chris Buescher, who holds the last provisional spot. With 13 race winners already secured a spot, only three positions on the points chart are left.

Iowa, Richmond, Watkins Glen, and Daytona are the remaining regular-season races.

"I feel good about Iowa. I feel good about Richmond. Just being older, having a stronger understanding of where we need to be and not being caught up in lap time… I want my car to have good pace lap five, lap 10 on. You know what I mean?," Preece said on the show. (1:26:26 onwards)

That veteran mindset is a change for Preece. Early in his career, he admits he focused too much on quick laps and not on building a consistent race. Now, with a playoff spot at stake, he's focusing on the long term.

Watkins Glen remains uncertain. He enjoys road racing, but his results have been inconsistent. Iowa offers more than just potential. Preece won here in 2017 in the Xfinity Series as a part-time driver in a Joe Gibbs Racing car. That victory propelled him into a bigger opportunity and helped build his current career.

Ryan Preece (20) wins ahead of Kyle Benjamin (18) in the 2017 NASCAR XFINITY Series race at Iowa. Source: Getty

His recent form indicates he's close to breaking through. Ryan Preece led 12 laps at Indianapolis and achieved his best finish since Las Vegas. He's posted top-15 finishes in seven of the last eight races. He's not dominating, but he's staying competitive - and in a playoff race where consistency might suffice, that could be enough.

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

