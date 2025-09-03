"I would seriously consider that": Greg Biffle teases only race that could tempt him back to NASCAR Cup Series

Greg Biffle has recently expressed his interest in making a surprise return to the NASCAR Cup Series. Nine years after his last full-time season, he told reporters ahead of the Southern 500 that the Daytona 500 still holds his interest.

Ad

Biffle, a former Xfinity and Truck Series champion, is well aware of the difficulty of qualifying for it. But it is the only event that could tempt the 55-year-old back.

"The only thing that really interests me mostly would be like Daytona 500, running in that race. Very prestigious event, very, very difficult to get in, only four spots available… but I think the Daytona 500 is definitely top of my list for running. If that opportunity arose, I would seriously consider that," Biffle told Frontstretch.

Ad

Trending

Greg Biffle's last full Cup campaign came in 2016 with Roush Fenway Racing. He returned with the NY Racing Team in 2022 for a five-race stint, including the Daytona 500. But, he has mostly raced on dirt tracks since.

Biffle's comments come at a time when making the Daytona field has become very competitive. With 36 charters locked in, only four open slots are left. Earlier this year, drivers like Anthony Alfredo, B.J. McLeod, Chandler Smith and J.J. Yeley failed to qualify, while Justin Allgaier, Martin Truex Jr., Helio Castroneves and Corey Lajoie raced their way in.

Ad

Greg Biffle's second act as a mentor to Cleetus McFarland

Cleetus McFarland speaks to Greg Biffle during the Menards Series at Charlotte. Source: Getty

Beyond the occasional ARCA outing, Greg Biffle has found a new role, mentoring YouTuber and racer Garrett Mitchell, better known as Cleetus McFarland. The two have raced together in Sigma Performance Services entries across the ARCA Menards schedule, with Biffle scoring podiums while guiding McFarland through his first laps in professional stock cars.

Ad

When asked about the possibility of lining up against McFarland in a Truck Series race, Biffle kept the door open.

"Yeah, I would. I said that earlier. I’m looking forward to the chance to get to race against him in ARCA or the trucks or whatever. Hell, maybe I’ll ride with him, and I’ll ride with him halfway, he could ride with me the other half," he added via Frontstretch. [4:52]

Ad

McFarland has already begun building his own resume. Driving for Rette Jones Racing, he made his ARCA debut at Daytona earlier this year, finished inside the top 10 at Talladega, and is set to compete again at Bristol on September 11.

For Greg Biffle, the Hall of Fame has remained just out of reach. In May 2024, he was left out of the 2025 Class in favor of Jeff Burton and Randy Dorton. For the 2026 ballot, he lost out again to Kurt Busch and Harry Gant. Yet that hasn’t diminished the respect he commands - both from fans and from younger racers who see him as a bridge to NASCAR’s past.

Chase Briscoe’s back-to-back Southern 500 wins were the first time a driver had achieved the feat since Biffle himself in 2005. And in the Truck Series, Corey Heim is now just one win shy of matching Biffle’s record nine-win season from 1999. For a driver who last ran full-time nearly a decade ago, the fingerprints of his career remain visible.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.