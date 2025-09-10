“I take it out on Samantha in the bedroom”: Kyle Busch gives a cheeky response when asked about his track frustration by his wife on her podcast

Kyle Busch and his wife, Samantha, opened up about their lives on and off the track on her Certified Oversharer podcast, even touching on their intimate relationship. Busch playfully joked that he sometimes takes out his frustrations on Samantha in the bedroom.

His remark came in response to a fan-submitted question: “Does Kyle ever bring his track frustration home?” The inquiry followed his ongoing struggles on the circuit, as he hasn’t captured a win since World Wide Technology Raceway in June 2023. The 40-year-old also missed the playoffs for the second straight season, marking an unprecedented downturn in his otherwise decorated career.

In the latest episode of the Certified Oversharer podcast, Kyle Busch, a 63-time Cup race winner, said in response to the question:

“Yeah, and I take it out on Samantha in the bedroom. That's what everybody wants to hear.” [25:27]

Samantha then cleared up assumptions that her husband might be an ‘a**hole’ at home, given his aggressive and tough demeanor on race weekends. She said:

“I think this is something to address, though. I get so many people that comment, and they're like, ‘He must be such a huge a**hole at home... and you're really not.”

“You have had really rough time in racing. Like it hasn't gone well, it's been really difficult [...] But you come home... you're engaging with the kids, you're spending time with me. You have a really good demeanor and personality. For as hard as it has been for you on the track the last two years, I feel like you've been an amazing father and husband,” she added.

This season, Kyle Busch has managed two top-five finishes and eight top-10s in the #8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet. One of his stronger outings came at Circuit of the Americas, where he battled Christopher Bell for the lead before fading in the closing laps to finish fifth.

Next up for Busch is Bristol Motor Speedway, though he enters as a non-playoff driver for the second straight year—something once unthinkable in his career. Meanwhile, his RCR teammate, Austin Dillon, is among the 16 playoff contenders after securing a postseason berth with a win at Richmond Raceway.

“I assumed he was a promo boy”: Samantha on meeting Kyle Busch the first time

Before celebrating nearly 15 years of marriage, Kyle Busch and Samantha first met at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2007. At the time, Samantha was working as a promotional model and initially mistook Kyle for a fellow promo worker since they were wearing the same shirts—only to later realize he was a NASCAR Cup Series driver.

Samantha Busch said (via Something's Burning on YouTube):

"The first time we met, I was working for Chevy as a promo girl, I was hyping people up for ride-alongs. I went for a ride with him, we had the same T-shirts on, and I assumed he was a promo boy.” [3:16]

Now, the couple shares two children, Brexton and Lennix. Their son Brexton, 10, is already making a name for himself in racing, with aspirations of joining his father on track in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series once he turns 16.

