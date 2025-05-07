I don't think they're gimmicks: Kenny Wallace reacts to NASCAR's oval-focused rotation plan for championship venues

Former Cup Series driver Kenny Wallace has supported NASCAR's decision to return its championship finale to Homestead-Miami Speedway. Starting in 2026, the sport will rotate its Championship Weekend venue among various oval tracks.

Veteran racer and a fan-favorite voice in the garage and online, Wallace was on a bike ride alongside Billy Davidson and former Cup racers en route to Watkins Glen. As part of his Coffee with Kenny show, Wallace explained his view on the development:

"This is a good change. I think you all will agree" (1:36 onwards)

While Wallace backed the decision, he also pushed back on one particular notion of categorizing non-oval tracks as 'gimmicks':

"Ben Kennedy said, we will never end the championship at a road course or a speedway. So, all the fans are like, 'Oh, we got our way. We don't like gimmick race tracks, like road courses and super speedways.' I don't think they're gimmicks. However, they said they're going to end the championships at ovals." (4:02 onwards)

NASCAR's Executive Vice President Ben Kennedy clarified that road courses and superspeedways are 'lower on the list' due to their unpredictability, known for pack racing and chaotic finishes. That doesn't mean they're banned forever, but they don't currently fit the model NASCAR wants for crowning its champion.

Homestead-Miami Speedway will thus take the baton next year, a move that track president Guillermo Santa Cruz views as a landmark opportunity. He said (via NASCAR):

"It is an honor to be chosen as the first one to be in that rotation. I think that rotation is a really good model for us to move into. It's good for the fans, it's good for the drivers, and it's great for everybody, and it'll allow us to really set a lot of precedent."

The Homestead Oval will undergo multiple upgrades, from pavement enhancements to expanded parking and infrastructure until November 2026. Kenny Wallace noted how the unique characteristics of the 1.5-mile oval will bring back exciting racing:

"They paved Miami Homestead, put in a parking lot. So, we're going back to Miami Homestead because when we left, everybody realized how much they loved it because Kyle Larson would run high. I can't wait to see Larson win that championship on the high side, or on the bottom or through the middle. The restarts are crazy." (2:38 onwards)

That sentiment echoes many fans' reactions to the Homestead news, celebrating its wide multi-groove layout and chaotic late-race restarts.

Max Papis calls for changes and road course inclusion on Kenny Wallace's show

Kenny Wallace before NASCAR Nextel Cup Ford 400 qualifying at Homestead Miami. Source: Imagn

NASCAR's shift in policy will come after six consecutive years of hosting the finale at Phoenix Raceway. While Phoenix remains the 2025 site, the Cup Series will return to Homestead in 2026 and then begin rotating the championship location among traditional ovals moving forward.

NASCAR's rationale was to maintain a consistent standard of competition while bringing the drama of the finale to different regional markets. Max Papis, another veteran racer, responded to Kenny Wallace's thoughts on the Coffee with Kenny show, agreeing with the need for rotation but offering a broader perspective:

"Bringing a road course in will bring someone that is not a usual NASCAR driver. And I believe, let's give ourselves at least five years. Rotating is good, but I like changes as well." (6:50 onwards)

While Papis acknowledged Phoenix and Homestead's presence in the immediate future, he floated Darlington as a potential candidate moving forward. As of now, Phoenix is set to conclude the 2025 season, with Homestead taking over in 2026. The 2027 venue remains unannounced, and NASCAR has a wide array of factors to consider.

From market accessibility and weather conditions to facility upgrades and racing quality, the choice of venue goes beyond tradition. Feedback from drivers, teams, broadcasters and fans will shape the final decision, ensuring that the championship race delivers a deserving title decider, regardless of where it lands.

