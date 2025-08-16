"I try not to run unless I've to": Brad Keselowski reacts to Carson Hocevar’s Watkins Glen incident

Brad Keselowski recently opened up on his pit road incident with Carson Hocevar at Watkins Glen. Ahead of this week's NASCAR Cup race at Richmond Raceway, the former champion addressed the moment with a mix of humor and focus on the bigger picture.The RFK Racing driver was involved in a heated qualifying clash with Hocevar at Watkins Glen, one that ended with Keselowski sprinting down pit road to confront the Spire Motorsports rookie. When asked about how fans were impressed with his speed across pit road, Keselowski told FOX's Bob Pockrass:&quot;Yeah, I try not to run unless I have to, Bob.&quot;Pressed on if that was one of those moments, Keselowski said:&quot;Some days more than others, right?&quot;He later brushed it off, saying he had already moved on:&quot;I'm just like laser focused on this weekend. I know that we'll have a shot to win. And I felt like I always moved on the second I got back in my car.&quot;During qualifying for the Go Bowling at The Glen, Carson Hocevar believed Brad Keselowski blocked him on his flying lap, while the latter felt the rookie intentionally slowed in front of him. The frustration boiled over once qualifying ended. Still wearing his helmet, Keselowski parked his car, jumped out, and ran directly toward Hocevar’s No. 77 on pit road. Officials quickly stepped in as words were exchanged.The two sides left with different views of what happened. Brad Keselowski explained he was simply trying to move aside, but was angered when Hocevar slowed in front of him at speed. In the Spire camp, crew chief Luke Lambert said Keselowski had indeed held them up and defended Hocevar’s move as fair. With Keselowski’s helmet muffling the argument, little was said between the drivers before they went their separate ways.By race day, the altercation was behind them. Hocevar finished 18th, while Keselowski led briefly but settled for 31st. The Watkins Glen episode added another layer to Hocevar's growing reputation for drama, but for Keselowski, the focus now is on performance when it matters most.Richmond represents a final push for Brad Keselowski and RFK RacingBrad Keselowski (C) speaks to Chris Buescher (L) and Ryan Preece at Watkins Glen. Source: GettyBrad Keselowski now turns his attention to the Cook Out 400 at one of his strongest tracks - Richmond Raceway. With just two races left before the 2025 playoffs, he sits 21st, 153 points below the cutline, and needs a win to qualify. His RFK Racing teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece are not entirely out of trouble either.Buescher holds the final playoff spot, 34 points ahead of Preece, who starts the Richmond race on pole. But if there's a place for Keselowski to flip the script, it's Richmond. He has two career wins at the 0.75-mile oval in 2014 and 2020 in 30 starts. In total, he's led 1,280 laps at the track, more than any other venue in his Cup career. He also has four Xfinity Series wins at the track.Since spring 2015, Keselowski has finished inside the top-15 in 17 of the 18 Richmond races. Despite a 16th-place finish in last year's fall race, his overall form at the track remains one of the best in the field. His recent momentum also adds reason for optimism.Keselowski has scored two top-fives in his last three starts, showing long run speed in the No. 6 RFK Racing Ford in recent weeks. With the final regular-season race next weekend, Richmond offers the final shot for Brad Keselowski to steal a playoff ticket.