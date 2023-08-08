“I was upset about it” - Ryan Blaney opens up about his brief conversation with Corey LaJoie after rubbing cars in the Michigan race

Team Penske's Ryan Blaney was not the happiest on the track after Spire Motorsports' Corey LaJoie attempted an optimistic slide job to pass the #12 Ford Mustang driver.

The original running of the NASCAR Cup Series race in Michigan saw the duo come together on the track before inclement weather forced the governing body to postpone the race until noon on Monday.

The red flag flew just as drivers were starting to find their feet in the second stage of the FireKeepers Casino 400, with the delay in racing meaning Blaney and LaJoie could have a word on pit road.

In what was a reasonably timid discussion, Blaney and LaJoie talked about how the latter got into the side of the #12 Ford Mustang driver, causing both cars to roll into the marbles on the top half of the track.

Elaborating further on his conversation with Corey LaJoie, Ryan Blaney talked about it on Monday after the race concluded. He said in and in an interview with NASCAR:

"We talked it out and I was upset about it because I got put up in the junk and I don't think what a lot of people saw was he drove in about five car lengths too deep to get there. It's one thing if you're racing side by side into the corner, someone gets loose, but that's just part of racing. I wouldn't be mad at it, but he drove off in there way too deep trying to clear me and then I'm to his outside."

Ryan Blaney managed to finish inside the top 10 on Monday after the 400-mile-long event was restarted at noon.

Corey LaJoie's thoughts on the conversation with Ryan Blaney regarding the on-track incident in Michigan

Corey LaJoie accepted the fact that Ryan Blaney was upset with the #7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 driver as he went on to speak with the #12 Ford Mustang driver during the rain delay on Sunday.

He elaborated on the same in an interview with NBC Sports and said:

"He was mad, racing the top 10 there and I was in this spot to where I felt like I could've taken a slide job and you're one successful pass or unsuccessful pass away from being in the wrong lane."

NASCAR goes live from the Indianapolis Road Course next weekend for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard.