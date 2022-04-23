"I’ve been able to be very successful there" - Brad Keselowski says Talladega Superspeedway 'a special place' in his mind

Rochester Hills, Michigan native Brad Keselowski returns to this Sunday's GEICO 500 with fond memories. Talladega Superspeedway is sure to have a homely feel for the 38-year-old after the recent setbacks in the 2022 season.

The veteran driver, who made his debut for Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing this year, managed to get his first NASCAR Cup Series victory at the Alabama track. Talladega also holds good memories from last year after Keselowski won the 2021 iteration of the GEICO 500.

In the span of his first win and his victory last year at the 2.6-mile oval, the former Team Penske driver has amassed four more wins at the track. Such understanding of a super speedway ties Keselowski in second place with the likes of Jeff Gordon and Dale Earnhardt Jr. for the most wins at 'Dega'.

The only driver to have won more races at the track is Dale Earnhardt Sr., which is not a bad statistical company to have.

Going into the weekend, Keselowski is confident he can add to his tally of 35 victories at Talladega. The high-speed oval brings him with a chance to seal a playoff spot after dismal results on recent short-tracks.

Keselowski is confident ahead of the weekend and spoke about his chances, saying:

“For me, obviously, Talladega is a special place in my mind and always will be. It is a place of unknowns in a lot of cases, but fortunately, I’ve been able to be very successful there now with six victories, which is a hard feat at any one track.

"We all know most of Sunday is about survival, but we also know our Superspeedway cars at RFK consistently perform at a high level.”

RFK Racing debuts new livery for Brad Keselowski due to run at Talladega

Brad Keselowski will be sporting a new livery for this Sunday's GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. The driver of the No. 6 Ford Mustang is hoping to turn his fortunes around at the Alabama track after a dismal season in 2022.

Watch Brad Keselowski attempt to tame 'Dega' once more this Sunday for the 2022 GEICO 500.

Edited by Adam Dickson