NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Preview, prediction and betting odds for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday will mark the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season. The race is set to go live for 500-miles of intense nail-biting racing action at 3 p.m. EST.
After racing on short-tracks and dirt-tracks for the past few weekends, Talladega is set to bring the fans with the high-speed jeopardy of the 33° banked Superspeedway. Located at the former Anniston Air Force Base, the 2.6-mile-long oval is the longest track on the NASCAR calendar.
Since opening in 1969, the track has hosted the GEICO 500 since 1970, with Pete Hamilton taking the victory that year. Since then, a lot of drivers have won at the famed track, with Brad Keselowski winning last year for Team Penske.
Ryan Blaney of Team Penske comes across as the favorite to win this Sunday at Lincoln, Alabama, with +1000 odds. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski closely follow the Ohio native with +1200 and +1400 odds, respectively.
Five drivers are tied at +1400 odds of winning after Keselowski, with the most notable out of them being Bubba Wallace Jr, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.
Opening betting odds for all other drivers in the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway are as follows:
- Ryan Blaney +1000
- Joey Logano +1200
- Brad Keselowski +1400
- Chase Briscoe +1400
- Bubba Wallace +1400
- Austin Cindric +1400
- Denny Hamlin +1400
- Chase Elliott +1400
- Kyle Larson +1600
- Kyle Busch +1600
- Kevin Harvick +1600
- William Byron +1800
- Aric Almirola +2000
- Alex Bowman +2000
- Tyler Reddick +2000
- Chris Buescher +2500
- Ross Chastain +2500
- Kurt Busch +2500
- Christopher Bell +2500
- Austin Dillon +3000
- Michael McDowell +3000
- Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000
- Martin Truex Jr. +3000
- Harrison Burton +5000
- Cole Custer +5000
- Justin Haley +6000
- Daniel Suarez +6000
- Erik Jones +7000
- Ty Dillon +9000
- Noah Gragson +10000
- Todd Gilliland +10000
- David Ragan +10000
- Daniel Hemric +10000
- Corey Lajoie +10000
- Landon Cassill +50000
- J.J. Yeley +50000
- Greg Biffle +50000
- B.J. McLeod +100000
- Cody Ware +100000
Spire Motorsports reveal Corey Lajoie's livery for NASCAR throwback at Darlington Raceway
Concord, North Carolina-based Spire Motorsports has revealed its throwback liver for the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway this season. Corey LaJoie will be sporting the No. 777 in honor of Morty Robbins.
Morty Robbins was a singer, actor and racing driver during the 1970s. Catch Corey LaJoie at the Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2022.