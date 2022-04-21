NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Preview, prediction and betting odds for GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday will mark the 10th NASCAR Cup Series race of the 2022 season. The race is set to go live for 500-miles of intense nail-biting racing action at 3 p.m. EST.

After racing on short-tracks and dirt-tracks for the past few weekends, Talladega is set to bring the fans with the high-speed jeopardy of the 33° banked Superspeedway. Located at the former Anniston Air Force Base, the 2.6-mile-long oval is the longest track on the NASCAR calendar.

Since opening in 1969, the track has hosted the GEICO 500 since 1970, with Pete Hamilton taking the victory that year. Since then, a lot of drivers have won at the famed track, with Brad Keselowski winning last year for Team Penske.

Ryan Blaney of Team Penske comes across as the favorite to win this Sunday at Lincoln, Alabama, with +1000 odds. Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski closely follow the Ohio native with +1200 and +1400 odds, respectively.

Five drivers are tied at +1400 odds of winning after Keselowski, with the most notable out of them being Bubba Wallace Jr, Denny Hamlin and Chase Elliott.

Opening betting odds for all other drivers in the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway are as follows:

Ryan Blaney +1000

Joey Logano +1200

Brad Keselowski +1400

Chase Briscoe +1400

Bubba Wallace +1400

Austin Cindric +1400

Denny Hamlin +1400

Chase Elliott +1400

Kyle Larson +1600

Kyle Busch +1600

Kevin Harvick +1600

William Byron +1800

Aric Almirola +2000

Alex Bowman +2000

Tyler Reddick +2000

Chris Buescher +2500

Ross Chastain +2500

Kurt Busch +2500

Christopher Bell +2500

Austin Dillon +3000

Michael McDowell +3000

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. +3000

Martin Truex Jr. +3000

Harrison Burton +5000

Cole Custer +5000

Justin Haley +6000

Daniel Suarez +6000

Erik Jones +7000

Ty Dillon +9000

Noah Gragson +10000

Todd Gilliland +10000

David Ragan +10000

Daniel Hemric +10000

Corey Lajoie +10000

Landon Cassill +50000

J.J. Yeley +50000

Greg Biffle +50000

B.J. McLeod +100000

Cody Ware +100000

Spire Motorsports reveal Corey Lajoie's livery for NASCAR throwback at Darlington Raceway

Concord, North Carolina-based Spire Motorsports has revealed its throwback liver for the NASCAR Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway this season. Corey LaJoie will be sporting the No. 777 in honor of Morty Robbins.

Morty Robbins was a singer, actor and racing driver during the 1970s. Catch Corey LaJoie at the Cup Series Race at Darlington Raceway on May 8, 2022.

Edited by Adam Dickson