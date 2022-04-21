NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: Where to watch GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway - Streaming information and more

NASCAR is all set to go live from the high-speed Talladega Superspeedway this Sunday for GEICO 500.

The Lincoln, Alabama Superspeedway will be a good change of pace for the drivers after racing on short tracks and dirt tracks over the past few weeks.

Often nicknamed the 'Dega,' the oval itself opened in 1969. It remains the longest track on the NASCAR calendar at 2.6-miles long. It also holds the record for the most steeply banked track on the calendar, with turns 1 and 2 at an astonishing 33°.

Fresh off last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway for the Food City Dirt Race, drivers will need to recalibrate to a high-speed oval after racing on dirt.

Fans will get to witness 39 cars on the track racing over 188 laps and 500-miles for a chance to visit Victory Lane.

The 2021 Cup Series season saw Brad Keselowski take the checkered flag in P1 for the GEICO 500. He will look to make amends in Alabama on Sunday after being held back by major penalties this season.

Bubba Wallace Jr. will also be looking to repeat his success at Talladega after winning his first Cup Series race at the track in 2021 at the YellaWood 500.

Where to watch the NASCAR 2022: GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Saturday, April 23, 2022

The Cup Series qualifying for the 2022 GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway airs on FS1 at 11:00 am EST.

Sunday, April 24, 2022

The 2022 GEICO 500 will go live from Talladega Superspeedway at 03:00 pm EST and will air on FOX, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Live streams for the race can be found on the FOX Sports App, which is available for both iOS and Android devices, as well as FOX.com.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh