Star of the popular sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, now a NASCAR ARCA Menards Series racing driver, Frankie Muniz is on the fast track to exposure in the NASCAR world. Transitioning from the Hollywood spotlight to being strapped in a stock car, the 37-year-old has come a long way from playing Malcolm on the hit TV show.

Focussing completely on his desire to become a professional driver in the stock car world, Muniz is making moves all over the place. Currently driving in the grassroots ARCA Menards Series, Muniz has also been rumored to be in talks with Truck Series teams for a seat next season.

With Team AM Racing expanding its charter from a single entry to two entries in the 2024 Truck Series season, Muniz has been linked to the second vacancy in the new team.

Along with the possibility of Hailie Deegan leaving for the same team's Xfinity Series effort, Frankie Muniz has also been in talks about filling the same vacancy.

The Wood-Ridge, New Jersey native recently elaborated on his future plans in the sport in an interview during this weekend's Andy's Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway. He said in an interview with Frontstretch.com:

"I've been talking with a lot of people. Obviously, I'm in the Ford camp, so you probably [know] who I'm talking to and who I'm not talking to in that sense, but we got a lot of really good options on the table. Just kind of figuring everything out and hope to be having an announcement soon."

It remains to be seen what comes of Frankie Muniz's silly season moves over the next couple of weeks.

Frankie Muniz's mindset going into the final two ARCA Menards Series races this year

After a blistering debut in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series, which some could tout as beginner's luck, Frankie Muniz has not had the easiest time. With bad luck and mechanical failures preventing good finishes for the actor/driver, his on-track success has been greatly reduced.

The 37-year-old recently elaborated on the same in an interview with frontstretch.com and said:

"Obviously, we want to have good finishes. Our season started off so positive, right? We had no expectations, went in and I think, were exceeding everyone's expectations, then we got hit with this bad luck streak."

Muniz's future in NASCAR is yet to be confirmed as the former actor tries his best to become a force in the sport.