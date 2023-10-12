"I didn't wanna go bombing there and wreck" - Kyle Larson shared his verdict post-Charlotte race after qualifying for Round of 8 playoffs

NASCAR driver Kyle Larson mentioned he didn't want to make any dive bombs starting the back as it was Playoffs and not a regular race in the season.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver had the worst possible start to his weekend in Charlotte as he crashed into the wall in practice and had to move to a backup car, which sent him to the rear of the field for Sunday's (October 15) race.

Larson had little margin for error as he was coming on the back of poor results in Talladega and Texas in the Playoffs.

However, he showcased his racecraft and skill behind the wheel as he booked his berth in the final eight of the Playoffs. In his post-race interview with SiriusXM, Kyle Larson spoke about the hardest part of the race:

"Just not taking myself out of it and to play risk versus reward as there was a lot of time I felt I could, if it was a regular season, you could dive bomb into the back of the chicane. Just kinda had to ride it out."

"Had I been able to make moves that were risky I would have finished higher but I didn't wanna go bombing there and wreck. So it cost me positions too," he added.

Kyle Larson analyzes his playoff race in Charlotte

Kyle Larson claimed it was a very "stressful weekend" for the team as they had the pace but had to go to a backup car after his crash.

Speaking with Motorsport.com, Kyle Larson said:

"It was a stressful weekend, but the No. 5 team and everybody at Hendrick Motorsports did a great job working hard on this backup car. I felt like our car was really good. We were just pretty conservative there at times. I just didn’t want to make a mistake like I did last year and take ourselves completely out of it. It was just stressful there the final stage, but we were able to get in, which was the goal."

"Yeah, I had my eyes on (Busch), for sure. I was nervous on the restarts. I just assumed that (Ty Gibbs) and (race winner A.J. Allmendinger) would crash or something, and then Busch would get in the lead and throw a wrench in everything It worked out and I’m just happy to get through this round. I didn’t execute nearly good enough," he added.

It will be fascinating to see how Kyle Larson will perform in the remaining rounds of the Playoffs.