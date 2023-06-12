"I don't have words to say": Aric Almirola reacts to winning RSS Racing's first-ever NASCAR race

Aric Almirola of RSS Racing made history on Saturday, June 10, as he secured a memorable victory at the DoorDash 250 held at the Sonoma Raceway. This triumph marked the first-ever win for Georgia-based RSS Racing, a team that fields cars for the Sieg brothers, Ryan and Kyle.

Following his remarkable accomplishment, Almirola took the time to address the media, sharing his thoughts and emotions on the momentous occasion.

With a touch of humor, Almirola quipped, "It pays the bill," reflecting the financial significance of the victory for the team. However, beneath the lighthearted remark, it was evident that the win held much deeper meaning for him and RSS Racing as a whole.

"It's a great day," Almirola expressed, emphasizing the magnitude of the achievement. "It's a great day for RSS Racing. It's special to do it here. Great points today."

He recognized the significance of the victory not only in terms of the race but also for the team's position in the overall points standings.

Despite his success on the track, Almirola admitted that he was at a loss for words to adequately describe the emotions he experienced at that moment.

"I don't have a lot of words to say," he confessed.

The magnitude of the accomplishment had left him almost speechless, underscoring just how exceptional this victory was for the team.

Lightheartedly, Almirola shared that he had just found out about the team's historic win when someone informed him. The surprise revelation added an extra layer of excitement and joy to the occasion. He added with a chuckle,

"I didn't even know, I just found out when this guy told me here," he joked. "At least RSS is a winner now. Too bad it's not me."

Aric Almirola secures his fourth win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series

Aric Almirola showcased his racing prowess at the 1.99-mile Sonoma Raceway, securing his victory in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. This triumph marked his first win in the series since 2017.

Driving the No. 28 Ford, Almirola displayed exceptional speed and strategy throughout the race, ultimately taking the checkered flag with a commanding lead. He finished 1.868 seconds ahead of the runner-up, AJ Allmendinger, with Larson following closely behind in third position, 3.329 seconds later.

Almirola's path to victory began with a remarkable maneuver on a Lap 65 restart, where he surged ahead from the fifth position and maintained his advantage until the end.

While Aric Almirola's triumph is certainly commendable, it's worth noting that full-time NASCAR Cup Series drivers dominated the top four finishing positions. Ty Gibbs secured fourth place, showcasing the formidable skills of the Cup Series regulars.

However, it was Parker Kligerman who led the Xfinity regulars, securing a fifth place and highlighting the talent and determination of the series' dedicated participants.

Cole Custer, Justin Allgaier, Austin Hill, Sammy Smith, and Sam Mayer rounded out the top ten, delivering an impressive display of competitive racing.

