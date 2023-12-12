“If I’m remembered, that’s good enough for me”: Kevin Harvick talks about his NASCAR legacy

2014 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick’s Hall of Fame-worthy NASCAR career officially came to an end with the conclusion of the championship 4 race at Phoenix Raceway last month.

After spending 13 seasons at Richard Childress Racing, Harvick moved to Stewart-Haas Racing to drive the #5 Ford where he won his maiden Cup title and crossed the 60 wins mark in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In a two-decade-long career, Kevin Harvick leaves behind a legacy that few in NASCAR can match. Apart from wins and success he had in his career, there are few things that Harvick wants to remember for.

In a recent video uploaded on X, formerly Twitter by Mobile 1, two-time Xfinity champion said that he just wants fans to remember all he has done in NASCAR and the impact he had throughout his career.

Harvick said:

“If I’m remembered, that’s good enough for me. As you go through your career you want to be able to do enough things where people will remember your name and pull your videos up and look at the records – and just have some impact scattered over the record books and the sport”

“It’s important to have the respect of your peers and them knowing that you were competitive and fierce and also fair and had a firm understanding of the sport and the history of the sport and respecting the things that come with NASCAR racing,” he continued.

“This year was good for me too”- Kevin Harvick on his final NASCAR Cup Series season

During an appearance on Dirty Mo Media podcast, former #4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford driver reviewed his final NASCAR Cup Series season and spoke about the impact of his career on NASCAR fans.

Harvick said:

“This year was good for me too because it made you remember that there’s way more to what you do than just driving the car. Like you mean a lot to people in ways that is different to pretty much everybody. It’s the stories that come with the person who had fighting cancer or the person who was struggling getting through COVID or it’s the person who sat and watched with their grandpa when you on your first race”

After full-time NASCAR retirement, Kevin Harvick dropped hints on racing part-time in Xfinity or Truck Series alongside some late-model races as well.