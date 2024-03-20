In Pictures: Gianna Tulio stuns in latest photoshoot with NASCAR Champion fiancé Ryan Blaney

Gianna Tulio, Ryan Blaney’s fiancée, shared with the fans a glimpse of their engagement celebration. The couple recently had their engagement ceremony at a private event in Huntersville, North Carolina, just before Ryan Blaney's NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 race.

Tulio delighted the fans with many enchanting pictures from a photo shoot that took place at the Graylyn Estate in North Carolina. The pictures capture the couple in different scenarios and poses, with Tulio dressed in a lovely white gown. Gianna gave the fans a peek into their joyful engagement party with pictures, with the caption:

"spring has officially sprung 🌼🌷🌺."

Photographer Sidney Ashton captured the photoshoot, including stunning styling and decorations inspired by the spring season, making the couple look radiant. All the details are oozing grace and romance, such as the gorgeous floral arrangements by BKD Florals, the classy cake by LBS Cakes, and the elegant dress by White of Dublin & White of Raleigh.

Gianna Tulio thanked the talented team who helped bring their vision to life, including hair and makeup artist Chelsea Regan and videographer Lucky Penny Films.

Speaking to Bob Pockrass of FOX Sports about the wedding preparations, Ryan Blaney said:

“I try to just give her the reigns on everything, just do it you’ve got full control of this, but she wants to include me in a lot of it, which is like alright, that’s fine.

He added:

"But I usually just agree with her. She’ll be like ‘What do you think about this?’ and then I’ll just ask her ‘Well, what do you think?’ and then I’ll just agree with whatever she says.”

Gianna Tulio recalls Ryan Blaney's Daytona wreck

Ryan Blaney’s fiancée, Gianna Tulio, remembers vividly when the Team Penske driver got involved in a big crash in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in August 2023. This moment was highlighted in a recent episode of the Netflix series, "NASCAR: Full Speed.”

Reflecting on the experience, Tulio revealed what her first thought was, and said:

"I froze. I didn’t know what to think at first."

She added :

"You could tell he didn’t really have his breath and he was a little shaken up."

Looking back, Blaney admitted that his reaction to such a traumatic situation has changed over time, underlining the beneficial effect of having Tulio’s help.

"If I would have had the wreck about four years ago, I would have drank 'all day' on Sunday. It’s nice to have that little angel on your shoulder, like, ‘Hey, you should probably rest up,’" said Blaney.