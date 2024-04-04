In Pictures: Josh Berry will sport a gold Mobil 1 paint scheme and Martinsville to celebrate their 50th anniversary

Stewart-Haas Racing has revealed a brand-new look for Josh Berry’s #4 Ford Mustang featuring Mobil 1’s paint scheme for this week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville Speedway.

On occasion of the world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand Mobil 1’s 50th anniversary, SHR has a special golden color paint scheme at Martinsville.

Josh Berry’s #4 car will feature a stylish gold and black scheme with white #4 on the sides. The Mobil 1’s logo is displayed on the hood and on both doors.

Tony Stewart's team unveiled the paint scheme on X with the caption:

“A scheme built for @mobil1racing's golden anniversary. Because for 50 years, they've set the gold standard on the road and on the track.”



SHR and Mobil 1 have been partners in NASCAR since 2011, when Tony Stewart joined the team. The lubricant company helped Tony Stewart and Kevin Harvick earn NASCAR Cup Series championships for SHR in 2011 and 2014, respectively. Last year, the brand served the #4 team as the primary sponsor in seven races.

“It was a solid night” – Josh Berry reflects on his P11 finish at Richmond Raceway

Josh Berry, who filled the shoes of NASCAR legend Kevin Harvick this season, scored his best finish of the season in last weekend’s Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. He started the race from the rear of the field but made a hard charge through the field, finishing ninth and 11th in the first two stages before taking the checkered flag in 11th place.

In the post-race interview, Berry reflected on his strong Richmond outing and said (NASCAR on NBC):

“It was a solid night. We had a really good car and a really good practice. We didn’t qualify like we should have, but we were able to come up through there and get some track position back. It was just little things. We lost a little track position and got stuck in the back half of the top 10, but, all in all, it was a really good night. We have a lot to be proud of. It was a good points night and we’ll go to Martinsville.”

Josh Berry stands 23rd in the Cup Series points table with 114 points after seven races.

