Industry buzz points to a major overhaul in the 2026 NASCAR schedule

NASCAR is all set to unveil its 2026 Cup Series schedule in the coming week. But as anticipation builds among fans, some uncertainty still remains with regards to the final calendar.

Ad

The season is set to start with the return of the Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium on February 1, followed by the Daytona 500 on February 15. NASCAR has also confirmed that San Diego will host a new event on Father's Day weekend (June 19-21), while Homestead-Miami Speedway will serve as the season finale from Nov. 6-8.

However, the rest of the schedule remains unclear as of this writing. Industry chatter suggests that Mexico City and the Chicago Street Race are out for 2026, while new dates for Chicagoland Speedway and a street course in San Diego (Coronado) could fill those gaps.

Ad

Trending

FOX Sports reporter Bob Pockrass summarized the landscape on X:

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass Many in industry expect 2026 schedule this week but not sure thing. Expect San Diego, Chicagoland to replace Mexico City, Chicago street. Dover all-star (in May) possible. North Wilkesboro points race. With Homestead finale, what track comes out of playoffs? Most likely Loudon.

Ad

This shuffle highlights NASCAR's ongoing challenge of balancing grassroots tracks with its new-age push into urban and international markets. Bowman Gray’s return is an example of the former - a historic quarter-mile Winston-Salem oval that fans long pushed to see host a modern NASCAR event.

At the same time, the introduction of San Diego represents the latter, an urban-style race designed to attract fresh audiences.

The Los Angeles Coliseum before the 2022 NASCAR Busch Light Clash. Source: Getty

The larger trend reflects the league's experimentation. The current Cup calendar features 30 ovals, five road courses, and a street race, with fans split on the direction. While ovals remain the sport's foundation, road and street courses like Mexico City and Chicago have been commercially successful and brought in new audiences. Yet, there has been criticism of oversaturation, especially as some fans argue the Cup Series is drifting away from its oval roots.

Ad

With Homestead set as the championship site, the biggest looming question is which existing playoff venue will be bumped. New Hampshire (Loudon) is the likeliest candidate to lose its postseason date, according to Pockrass.

NASCAR insiders throw light on the 2026 Cup Series schedule

NASCAR Commissioner Steve Phelps and defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, during the 2025 Hall of Fame Voting. Source: Getty

The first five points-paying races of the 2026 season will mirror 2025: Daytona, Atlanta, Circuit of The Americas, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Two key shifts are expected, according to a RACER report: Darlington moving into March and Richmond sliding to May. While San Diego (June 19-21) will be paired with Sonoma (June 26-28), this will reduce logistics for teams with back-to-back road course races.

Ad

Uncertainty still surrounds Iowa Speedway, which has hosted two sold-out Cup weekends since its debut in 2024. Despite the strong support, chatter suggests its place on the calendar remains undecided.

Meanwhile, Chicagoland Speedway is close to securing a July 4th weekend slot, marking the track's long-awaited return. NASCAR has already confirmed the Chicago Street Race and Mexico City are poised to exit due to scheduling conflicts, with the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Mexico complicating the latter.

Ad

It is also being reported that Dover Motor Speedway is under consideration for the 2026 All-Star Race. If true, that would likely mean Dover loses its points-paying date, opening the door for North Wilkesboro Speedway's Cup Series return for the first time since 1996.

Pit board signs before the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Source: Imagn

All these adjustments come against the backdrop of ongoing concerns over the on-track product. The 2025 season has already produced 14 different winners from six teams, yet complaints linger about lackluster competition, particularly on short tracks and some road courses.

Ad

Shane van Gisbergen’s road dominance has highlighted an imbalance, while officials like NASCAR SVP Ben Kennedy continue stressing the need to 'bring back the fight' across all track types.

The 2026 schedule appears set to reflect both the series' ambition and its struggle to satisfy core fans. The final reveal will show just how far the sport is willing to go in its balancing act.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.