  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Truck Series
  • Injured Stewart Friesen praises HFR’s ‘valiant’ effort, highlights his replacement driver Christopher Bell’s key Watkins Glen moment

Injured Stewart Friesen praises HFR’s ‘valiant’ effort, highlights his replacement driver Christopher Bell’s key Watkins Glen moment

By Zarec Sanchez
Published Aug 09, 2025 03:51 GMT
Stewart Friesen and Christopher Bell
Stewart Friesen (left) and Christopher Bell (right) - Source: Imagn

Stewart Friesen, who sat out this week's Truck Series due to injuries sustained last week, applauded the performance of his replacement driver, Christopher Bell, at Watkins Glen International. Friesen highlighted Bell leading the second-most laps and scoring a top-five finish in fourth.

Ad

For the unversed, Friesen’s injuries stem from a crash at Autodrome Drummond in Canada last week, where his #44 car slammed into the wall, went airborne, and caught fire. He was later transported to New York, where he underwent surgeries on his pelvis and right leg.

While the 42-year-old recovers, Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, took over his #52 Toyota truck. Bell started the Mission 176 at The Glen in second, led for 30 laps (Corey Heim led the most laps at 44), and finished in fourth.

Ad
Trending

In an X post, Stewart Friesen commended the entire Halmar Friesen Racing team for their efforts at the 2.45-mile New York road course track.

“Valiant effort by the entire HFR team at Watkins Glen, highlighted by 30 laps led from (Christopher Bell) in the Halmar No. 52,” the team driver and co-owner wrote.
Ad

Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim emerged victorious for his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Daniel Hemric finished in second, with series rookie Gio Ruggiero edging out Christopher Bell for third place.

Stewart Friesen hasn't announced his return to racing yet. He has secured one of the playoff spots after winning at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year. But considering the severity of his injuries, he could miss the postseason action.

Ad

Bell, meanwhile, will return to the track on Sunday for 90 laps of Cup Series racing. The race will mark the fifth of six road course events of the year, with Charlotte roval scheduled for the finale of the Round of 12.

“I've wanted to drive for you for a long time”: Christopher Bell on filling in for Stewart Friesen at Watkins Glen

Christopher Bell had an honest admission about his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start with Halmar Friesen Racing at Watkins Glen International. He said he wanted to drive for Friesen's team for a long time, just not under the circumstances created by last week’s huge crash.

Ad

The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated (via Fox on X):

“This 52 truck, handles really, really good. So I'm really happy with that. Jimmy and the guys did an amazing job. And Stewart, I know you're watching at home. We're thinking about you. I've wanted to drive for you for a long time, but not under these circumstances, obviously. So, yeah, it's a ton of fun. These trucks are they're a blast to drive.”
Ad
Christopher Bell driving the #52 Toyota Tundra at Watkins Glen International - Source: Getty
Christopher Bell driving the #52 Toyota Tundra at Watkins Glen International - Source: Getty

Outside of NASCAR, both Christopher Bell and Stewart Friesen are accomplished dirt racers. Bell has won several marquee dirt events, including the Chili Bowl Nationals three times (2017, 2018, and 2019), while Friesen has started in over 900 dirt races.

About the author
Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez

Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.

Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.

While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.

He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications