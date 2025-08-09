Injured Stewart Friesen praises HFR’s ‘valiant’ effort, highlights his replacement driver Christopher Bell’s key Watkins Glen moment

Stewart Friesen, who sat out this week's Truck Series due to injuries sustained last week, applauded the performance of his replacement driver, Christopher Bell, at Watkins Glen International. Friesen highlighted Bell leading the second-most laps and scoring a top-five finish in fourth.For the unversed, Friesen’s injuries stem from a crash at Autodrome Drummond in Canada last week, where his #44 car slammed into the wall, went airborne, and caught fire. He was later transported to New York, where he underwent surgeries on his pelvis and right leg.While the 42-year-old recovers, Christopher Bell, driver of the #20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota in the NASCAR Cup Series, took over his #52 Toyota truck. Bell started the Mission 176 at The Glen in second, led for 30 laps (Corey Heim led the most laps at 44), and finished in fourth.In an X post, Stewart Friesen commended the entire Halmar Friesen Racing team for their efforts at the 2.45-mile New York road course track.“Valiant effort by the entire HFR team at Watkins Glen, highlighted by 30 laps led from (Christopher Bell) in the Halmar No. 52,” the team driver and co-owner wrote.Tricon Garage driver Corey Heim emerged victorious for his sixth win of the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season. Daniel Hemric finished in second, with series rookie Gio Ruggiero edging out Christopher Bell for third place.Stewart Friesen hasn't announced his return to racing yet. He has secured one of the playoff spots after winning at Michigan International Speedway earlier this year. But considering the severity of his injuries, he could miss the postseason action.Bell, meanwhile, will return to the track on Sunday for 90 laps of Cup Series racing. The race will mark the fifth of six road course events of the year, with Charlotte roval scheduled for the finale of the Round of 12.“I've wanted to drive for you for a long time”: Christopher Bell on filling in for Stewart Friesen at Watkins GlenChristopher Bell had an honest admission about his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series start with Halmar Friesen Racing at Watkins Glen International. He said he wanted to drive for Friesen's team for a long time, just not under the circumstances created by last week’s huge crash.The #20 Joe Gibbs Racing driver stated (via Fox on X):“This 52 truck, handles really, really good. So I'm really happy with that. Jimmy and the guys did an amazing job. And Stewart, I know you're watching at home. We're thinking about you. I've wanted to drive for you for a long time, but not under these circumstances, obviously. So, yeah, it's a ton of fun. These trucks are they're a blast to drive.”Christopher Bell driving the #52 Toyota Tundra at Watkins Glen International - Source: GettyOutside of NASCAR, both Christopher Bell and Stewart Friesen are accomplished dirt racers. Bell has won several marquee dirt events, including the Chili Bowl Nationals three times (2017, 2018, and 2019), while Friesen has started in over 900 dirt races.