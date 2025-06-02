Insider drops major update on Michael Jordan’s court case against NASCAR

Bob Pockrass shared an update on the ongoing lawsuit battle between NASCAR and 23XI Racing/Front Row Motorsports. The NASCAR Insider wrote on X that the next court hearing has been moved from June 12 to June 17 after the inaugural Mexico City race.

Based on previous reports, the court hearing will explore the plaintiffs' motion to dismiss NASCAR's counterclaim. The counterclaim alleges that Curtis Polk, 23XI co-owner and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan's long-time business partner, used collusive behavior to extract more favorable commercial terms from the stock car racing series, including threatening to boycott races.

Moreover, the hearing will discuss whether other teams should be involved in the case, given that the lawsuit could potentially affect their operations. Only 13 of the 15 charter holders signed the multi-year charter extension last year, excluding the plaintiffs, who cited monopolistic practices and the ban on suing NASCAR.

Speaking about the rescheduled court hearing, Bob Pockrass said:

“The next hearing in the 23XI/Front Row-v-NASCAR case has been moved from June 12 to June 17.”

During the last hearing on May 9, the injunction allowing 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as de facto chartered teams this season could be overturned. A three-judge panel in the U.S. Court of Appeals thought that the injunction approved last December was a mistake.

23XI is a Toyota-affiliated team co-owned by Michael Jordan and #11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin. The team fields three drivers, including Bubba Wallace (#23), Riley Herbst (#35), and Tyler Reddick (#45).

FRM, which fields Ford Mustangs on the NASCAR stage, also has a three-driver lineup. The trio consists of Noah Gragson (#4), Todd Gilliland (#34), and Zane Smith (#38).

“The drivers could leave”: Bob Pockrass on 23XI/FRM driver situation amid the lawsuit battle against NASCAR

Last month, veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass argued drivers from 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports could leave their teams if the injunction is overturned. The injunction safeguards the plaintiff's charter status this year, and losing it would breach the drivers' contract for a full-time ride.

In an X post, Pockrass wrote:

“They wouldn't have to release drivers but team contracts with drivers require a chartered car so theoretically the drivers could leave 23XI/FRM if they are open teams. Whether they would or not is TBD (depending on how contract structured, could be less $ b/c open makes less $).”

Without a charter, 23XI and FRM would compete as open teams, meaning they have to qualify to make the starting grid. If they fail to qualify, the drivers won't race on the track and lose airtime, prompting sponsors to find new partners.

Losing sponsors would jeopardize the teams' overall operations, including car development. In addition, open teams aren't subject to NASCAR's guaranteed payouts after races, which should discourage them from running a full season.

The charter dispute between NASCAR and 23XI/FRM is expected to be settled in December. The court has scheduled a trial in a bid to conclude the case before the 2026 season begins.

