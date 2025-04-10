Insider reports NASCAR issues quiet warning to Truck teams before Bristol

Ahead of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, the stock-car racing association has issued a notice to Truck teams to prepare for a race postponement due to the weather. The Weather Guard Truck Race is scheduled on Friday, April 11, at 7:30 p.m. ET, and according to Weather.com, there is a chance of showers and high humidity on the day.

The practice and qualifying sessions for the race will also take place earlier that same day under similar conditions. Keeping this in mind, according to insider Bob Pockrass, NASCAR has issued a warning to the truck teams to be prepared for the race to be moved to Sunday, with the exact time yet to be determined.

Pockrass also explained the logistical challenges the teams will face, including moving haulers and hotel rooms for Friday night.

"What if it rains Friday night at Bristol? While nothing finalized, truck teams been told to prepare, if race gets postponed, to race Sunday (timing tba, logistically have to get trucks impounded/haulers moved outside track and teams don't need to sweat hotels for Friday night)."

With the sun setting at 7:59 p.m. local time, the truck series race will take place under low-light conditions as well if they were to race on Friday night.

The Weather Guard Truck Race is the sixth event in the NASCAR Truck Series calendar and the first event since the Boys and Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200 race that took place at Martinsville Speedway. The Truck Series didn't visit Darlington Raceway like the Cup and Xfinity Series last weekend.

Kyle Larson will be one of the entrants for the race at Bristol and has already been crowned a Truck Series race-winner after his victory at the Homestead-Miami Speedway track, where he also scored the win at the Cup Series event.

NASCAR Truck Series qualifying order for Weather Guard Truck Race

NASCAR: Truck Series - Weather Guard Truck Race, March 16th 2024 - Source: Imagn

The qualifying session for the NASCAR Truck Series event on Friday takes place earlier in the day at 3:40 p.m. ET and will see each driver do two laps, attempting to set the best lap time to determine the starting lineup for the race.

The order in which the drivers will attempt their qualifying effort is:

No. 75 Parker Kligerman

No. 6 Norm Benning

No. 33 Frankie Muniz

No. 2 Stephen Mallozzi

No. 22 Tyler Tomassi

No. 02 Nathan Byrd

No. 7 Corey Day

No. 5 Toni Breidinger

No. 88 Matt Crafton

No. 84 Patrick Staropoli

No. 81 Connor Mosack

No. 9 Grant Enfinger

No. 90 Justin Carroll

No. 45 Kaden Honeycutt

No. 66 Luke Fenhaus

No. 44 Bayley Currey

No. 91 Jack Wood

No. 76 Spencer Boyd

No. 15 Tanner Gray

No. 26 Dawson Sutton

No. 42 Matt Mills

No. 17 Gio Ruggiero

No. 1 Brandon Jones

No. 71 Rajah Caruth

No. 07 Kyle Larson

No. 77 Andres Perez de Lara

No. 34 Layne Riggs

No. 98 Ty Majeski

No. 52 Stewart Friesen

No. 99 Ben Rhodes

No. 13 Jake Garcia

No. 11 Corey Heim

No. 38 Chandler Smith

No. 18 Tyler Ankrum

No. 19 Daniel Hemric

The NASCAR Xfinity Series and Cup Series events will kick off on Saturday, April 12, with both series having their qualifying and practice sessions.

