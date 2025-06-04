Insider tips Michigan to seal Brad Keselowski’s NASCAR playoff spot with Ford favored

Veteran racer Brad Keselowski has endured a grueling 2025 campaign, but his best chance of reversing fortunes could arrive soon. The next Cup Series race at FireKeepers Casino 400 could serve as a lifeline for the struggling RFK Racing co-owner this weekend, with NASCAR insider Bob Pockrass tipping Michigan's Ford-friendly history as a reason to believe.

Ad

When asked on X whether Keselowski could finally conquer his home track at the Michigan International Speedway, Pockrass wrote:

"Fords typically are strong at Michigan so I'd think most Fords have a chance."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fords have won nine of the last ten Cup races at Michigan, in a remarkable stretch of dominance going back to 2018. Kevin Harvick accounted for five of those victories with Stewart-Haas Racing, while Team Penske's Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano also added wins in their Fords. RFK Racing joined the party in 2023 with Chris Buescher outlasting a competitive field, that cemented his playoff position.

Tyler Reddick's Toyota snapped the streak last year and Chevrolet hasn't won at Michigan since 2017. The trend makes Keselowski's prospects intriguing. While the veteran has never won at the 2-mile Brooklyn Oval, he has one of the best finishing averages at the Michigan International Speedway. Across 27 career starts, the Michigan native has notched nine top-five finishes and owns an average finish of 12.0.

Ad

Pockrass' vote of confidence comes at a crucial time for Brad Keselowski. The 2012 Cup Series champion is staring at a win-or-bust scenario with only 12 races remaining in the regular season and a massive points deficit. His 23rd-place finish at Nashville was another frustrating blow to a season that has offered only one top-10 result so far.

Brad Keselowski during the FireKeepers Casino 400 practice at Michigan International Speedway. Source: Imagn

Ford's speed and history on his side, the next Cup race could finally see RFK Racing's No. 6 Build Submarines Ford breakthrough on home soil.

Ad

Brad Keselowski's Nashville struggles highlight urgency ahead of Michigan

Brad Keselowski (6) is introduced before the 2024 race at Michigan International Speedway. Source: Imagn

Brad Keselowski entered Nashville Superspeedway riding momentum from a strong fifth-place finish at Charlotte, but the Cracker Barrel 400 proved to be a setback. The stakes only grew higher with Ryan Blaney's win at Nashville, becoming the third Team Penske driver to lock into the playoffs.

Ad

Starting sixth, Keselowski showed a top-10 pace in the opening stage before a series of incidents, including pit road contact, wall damage, and a caution strategy gone wrong, left him 23rd.

Meanwhile, his RFK teammates Chris Buescher and Ryan Preece ran 14th and 28th respectively in Nashville. Blaney's win narrowed the postseason door for winless drivers, including Keselowski. Speaking after the race, he acknowledged the reality of the situation (via Cup Scene):

Ad

"The reality of this series and the way it's judged, the way the playoff format works, I think our mindset is that, we need to win races to be relevant and to guarantee our way into the playoffs."

So far, 2025 has been unkind to the 36-time Cup Series winner. With only 194 points and sitting 32nd in the standings, Keselowski is nearly 100 points behind the cutline, and that’s without factoring in multiple drivers ahead with wins. Only a visit to victory lane will be enough to salvage a playoff run for the veteran, and no track may be better suited for that task than Michigan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anurup Chakraborty Anurup Chakraborty is a dedicated motorsport journalist specializing in NASCAR and F1. As a Sportskeeda analyst he provides in-depth race reports and driver insights, keeping fans up to speed on post-race reactions, team strategies, historical deep dives, and trending social media moments.

Whether breaking down crucial race decisions or revisiting iconic motorsport moments, Anurup blends an analyst’s expertise with a fan’s enthusiasm. So, pull up a seat, grab your favorite game-day snack, and dive into the conversation with him! Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.