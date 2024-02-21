Is Axalta the official paint partner of NASCAR? Exploring all about William Byron’s sponsors

The association between Axalta, the main sponsor of William Byron, and NASCAR can be traced back decades.

The partnership between Axalta and NASCAR dates back to the early 1990s when the company sponsored Jeff Gordon, and from 1996 to 2013, it was the official paint partner of the sport. After a 6-year break, Axalta renewed its agreement with NASCAR in 2018 and they have been working together since.

Axalta, as the official paint partner of NASCAR, does a lot more than just branding. It has also been a part of NASCAR's business ecosystem by joining programs like the NASCAR Fuel for Business Council.

One of Axalta's most visible works in NASCAR is its sponsorship of the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports car of driver William Byron. The designs will run in 14 NASCAR Cup Series events throughout 2024 as part of a sponsorship agreement that runs until 2027.

William Byron and his No. 24 crew are now a Daytona 500-winning team with Hendrick Motorsports after winning the season opener this year. For the 2024 season, new sponsors like Relay Payments and Z by HP recently partnered with Byron, and old ones like Liberty University and Axalta have renewed their partnership.

Axalta reveals new paint schemes for William Byron's 2024 NASCAR season

Hendrick Motorsports and Axalta Racing announced the new paint scheme for the No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro driven by William Byron for the 2024 Cup Series season. Also returning as sponsors for the 2024 season are Axalta and RaptorTough with fresh original designs for the No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports team.

The announcement was made in a 2-minute video posted by the Axalta Racing account on X (formerly Twitter), which featured Byron and pit crew members trying to finish a puzzle made from photos of the paint schemes. The caption read:

"We’re here to reveal your No. 24 @Axalta and @raptorcoatings schemes for next year through some friendly competition."

Expand Tweet

The design of the No. 24 RaptorTough scheme is great; a bright neon green/yellow base fading out into white that is decorated with black claws for eye-catching details.

The red flames are back as part of the Axalta scheme along with the white backdrop, and the numbers are in neon. The logo is in a sleek black box. These fresh designs create an interesting look and also represent the collaboration between Hendrick Motorsports, Axalta, RaptorTough, and William Byron as the 2024 NASCAR season starts.