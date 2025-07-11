“Is it the most fun?”: Racing fans react as Tony Stewart sends a 2-word verdict in response to a major NHRA claim

Tony Stewart seconded a fan's claim that the NHRA is the “fastest racing on Earth”, reminiscent of NHRA star Bob Tasca III's criticisms of Fox Sports' claim earlier this year that the IndyCar Series is the fastest. However, fans online weren't having the debate.
To recall, Tasca, who posted a record-setting 341.68 mph run in a Ford Funny Car, was upset about Fox Sports' claim, which was used to promote the 2025 season after the company acquired the television rights from NBC. He argued that the NHRA is the fastest form of motorsports.
One fan brought a banner to Tony Stewart claiming, “This (NHRA) is the fastest racing on Earth.” The social media account of Stewart's race team captioned the interaction, “He's not wrong,” which the former NASCAR Cup Series driver backed and wrote on X:
“He's not.”
As for fans on social media, some of them contradicted the claim, which is expected, considering the two series have different racing disciplines. NHRA dragsters can reach over 300 mph, 100 mph less than IndyCar Series open-wheel cars, though in under 10 seconds, depending on the category.
“Is it the most fun?” one fan wrote on X.
“Also the most boring,” another X user commented.
“Yeah, if you like races that last 4 seconds,” a fan said.
“But not the BEST!” another fan argued.
On the other hand, some fans expressed support for Tony Stewart's claim.
“This is [100%] accurate. If those of you out there have never experienced a pair of Nitro burning beasts tearing up the tarmac, you are missing out. It is sensory overload to put it mildly,” one fan stated.
“As long as [Tony Stewart] is there, yeah, it is the fastest place on Earth!” another X user wrote.
Stewart, nicknamed Smoke, joined the NHRA in 2022 after retiring from NASCAR six years earlier. He concluded his driving duties with three Cup Series championships and 49 career victories. He completely left the sport at the end of the 2024 season after closing his race team, Stewart-Haas Racing.
In addition to the NHRA and NASCAR, the now 54-year-old racecar driver competed in the IndyCar Series. He even won the 1997 series championship, making him the first and only driver to do so.
“I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again”: Tony Stewart debunked rumors about him returning to NASCAR
Earlier this year, Tony Stewart clarified his stance on Dodge returning to NASCAR. As a partner of Dodge in the NHRA, Stewart said he would help the brand rejoin the stock car racing series in the Craftsman Truck Series, but he won't own a team again.
In an interview with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:
“I told them I’ll do anything I can to help them. Obviously, right now [the plans] are just a truck program [for Dodge]. We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again.”
Dodge plans to return to the Cup Series in 2027. For now, Ram, the pickup truck brand under Dodge's parent company Stellantis, is set to compete in the Truck Series next year.
