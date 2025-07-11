“Is it the most fun?”: Racing fans react as Tony Stewart sends a 2-word verdict in response to a major NHRA claim

Tony Stewart seconded a fan's claim that the NHRA is the “fastest racing on Earth”, reminiscent of NHRA star Bob Tasca III's criticisms of Fox Sports' claim earlier this year that the IndyCar Series is the fastest. However, fans online weren't having the debate.

Ad

To recall, Tasca, who posted a record-setting 341.68 mph run in a Ford Funny Car, was upset about Fox Sports' claim, which was used to promote the 2025 season after the company acquired the television rights from NBC. He argued that the NHRA is the fastest form of motorsports.

One fan brought a banner to Tony Stewart claiming, “This (NHRA) is the fastest racing on Earth.” The social media account of Stewart's race team captioned the interaction, “He's not wrong,” which the former NASCAR Cup Series driver backed and wrote on X:

Ad

Trending

“He's not.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

As for fans on social media, some of them contradicted the claim, which is expected, considering the two series have different racing disciplines. NHRA dragsters can reach over 300 mph, 100 mph less than IndyCar Series open-wheel cars, though in under 10 seconds, depending on the category.

“Is it the most fun?” one fan wrote on X.

Knoxville Moths @KnoxvilleMoths LINK Is it the most fun?

Ad

“Also the most boring,” another X user commented.

Dirty Dirt Track @DirtyDirtTrack1 LINK Also the most boring 😴

Ad

“Yeah, if you like races that last 4 seconds,” a fan said.

Chris Staats @VikesTwinswin LINK Yeah if you like races that last 4 seconds.

Ad

“But not the BEST!” another fan argued.

Carolina Green @als617 LINK But not the BEST!

Ad

On the other hand, some fans expressed support for Tony Stewart's claim.

“This is [100%] accurate. If those of you out there have never experienced a pair of Nitro burning beasts tearing up the tarmac, you are missing out. It is sensory overload to put it mildly,” one fan stated.

Mike Bettger @qghr66c7v4 LINK This is 💯accurate. If those of you out there have never experienced a pair of Nitro burning beasts tearing up the tarmac you are missing out. It is sensory overload to put it mildly

Ad

“As long as [Tony Stewart] is there, yeah, it is the fastest place on Earth!” another X user wrote.

Nicole Clear @NicoleClea11939 LINK As long as @TonyStewart is there yea it is the fastest place on Earth!

Ad

Stewart, nicknamed Smoke, joined the NHRA in 2022 after retiring from NASCAR six years earlier. He concluded his driving duties with three Cup Series championships and 49 career victories. He completely left the sport at the end of the 2024 season after closing his race team, Stewart-Haas Racing.

Tony Stewart during the 2025 Summit Equipment Nationals - Source: Imagn

In addition to the NHRA and NASCAR, the now 54-year-old racecar driver competed in the IndyCar Series. He even won the 1997 series championship, making him the first and only driver to do so.

Ad

“I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again”: Tony Stewart debunked rumors about him returning to NASCAR

Earlier this year, Tony Stewart clarified his stance on Dodge returning to NASCAR. As a partner of Dodge in the NHRA, Stewart said he would help the brand rejoin the stock car racing series in the Craftsman Truck Series, but he won't own a team again.

Ad

In an interview with veteran NASCAR reporter Bob Pockrass, the former Joe Gibbs Racing driver said:

“I told them I’ll do anything I can to help them. Obviously, right now [the plans] are just a truck program [for Dodge]. We'll do everything we can to help. But I am not going to own a team in NASCAR ever again.”

Dodge plans to return to the Cup Series in 2027. For now, Ram, the pickup truck brand under Dodge's parent company Stellantis, is set to compete in the Truck Series next year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.