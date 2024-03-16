Is Kyle Larson’s wife Katelyn Sweet related to fellow NASCAR driver?

Katelyn Sweet, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson's wife, is also the sister of Brad Sweet, who raced in NASCAR in the Xfinity Series in the JR Motorsports development program and is a driver in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series driving the No. 49 for Kasey Kahne Racing.

Brad Sweet has an impressive career in the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series with a record of five consecutive championships from 2019 to 2023. In 2019, he led the field with an impressive 16 wins, the most for the year, and won the title. The next year, Sweet was unstoppable and kept his title as the champion for the 2020 series by winning eight races. That made him the sixth driver to win multiple World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series titles.

Katelyn and Kyle Larson met for the first time through Katelyn’s brother Brad Sweet more than ten years ago.

The couple reportedly first met at an afterparty of a dirt race in Placerville, California.

In 2017, Larson and Katelyn tied the knot in a ceremony surrounded by their loved ones. Larson and Katelyn have three children, Owen, Audrey and Cooper. Katelyn has been a pillar of support for Kyle Larson, attending his races and standing beside him through the ups and downs of his racing career.

Kyle Larson shares his outlook on his racing legacy

Kyle Larson was candid about the remaining chapters of his career and legacy in a recent interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Larson, known for his 23 Cup Series wins and the 2021 Championship win, shared his mental approach, mentioning the necessity of staying in the present rather than reflecting on his legacy. He said:

"I hadn't looked at the wins list since the other day. I mean, I don't know I feel like. I don't want to focus too much on it yet because I feel you're like I still have a lot of room to win a lot more races."

The No. 5 driver added:

"So, hopefully, I'm creeping up on that list even more throughout the next you know five or six years, and then we can really set your goals of where I want to end up."

Larson downplayed concerns about his legacy, saying:

"As of right now, I'm just trying to go in races and I'm not really worried about you know, the legacy part of it on my end, as I'm sitting here at 31 years old and in the middle of my career."