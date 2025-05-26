Is Kyle Larson the sole double-duty DNF driver in Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600 history?

Hendrick Motorsports ace Kyle Larson attempted the "double" and unfortunately finished in a double DNF in the Indy 500 and Coca-Cola 600. However, Larson is not the only driver who finished the event with a double DNF.

Recently, NASCAR analyst Seth Eggert answered the stock car racing fans' query about the first driver who recorded double DNFs. He revealed that Robby Gordon suffered from the same unfortunate fate in 1997. The reporter captioned the post:

"For those wondering, @KyleLarsonRacin is not the first driver to be involved in accidents in both the #Indy500 at @IMS and at @CLTMotorSpdwy. Robby Gordon DNF'd both races in 1997."

Kyle Larson's Indy 500 run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway ended after he lost control of his car on a restart. On lap 91, Larson disappointingly met the outside walls, collecting Kyffin Simpson and Sting Ray Robb in the process.

The HMS driver suffered the same fate in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Larson had a good start in the 600-mile race and qualified in the front row. Additionally, he led 34 laps, but a spin sent him to the rear of the pack. After the spin, he got caught in a crash on lap 245.

Recalling Kyle Larson's crash, the stock car racing analyst also revealed that NASCAR legend Cale Yarborough had a double DNF in both events in 1967. However, his DNF came on different dates, making Larson the second Motorsports driver to have a double DNF on the same day.

"With this most recent crash, @KyleLarsonRacin is the 2nd driver to DNF from BOTH the #Indy500 and #CocaCola600 since Robby Gordon in 1997. The only other driver to DNF both races (not on the same day) was Cale Yarborough in 1967," he added.

Larson began the Indy 500 from P19 and finished the race inside the top 30 drivers in 27th place on the grid. After a slow start in the IndyCar Series, the #5 Chevy Camaro ZL1 driver qualified second for the Coca-Cola 600 and finished the race in P37.

“Just bummed out”: NASCAR champion Kyle Larson gave a candid response after the 2025 Indy 500 crash

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson flew to the Charlotte Motor Speedway after an early crash at the Indy 500 race. He was then featured in a pre-race interview and claimed he felt "bummed out" after trying to move up the pack on lap 92.

Continuing further, Larson told FOX Sports (via X):

“It was a bit crazy there on the start. I got like tight behind Takuma (Sato). I was really close to him. I got loose and kind of got all over the place. So I spun. Just hate that I got a little too eager there on the restart and caused that crash. Hate it for everybody else that caught up in it. Just bummed out."

Kyle Larson ranks second in the Cup Series points table with 470 points. He secured three wins, eight top-five, and nine top-ten finishes in 13 starts this season.

