  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR Cup Series
  • Is there a NASCAR race today? AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

Is there a NASCAR race today? AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified May 05, 2024 12:30 IST
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400
NASCAR Cup Series Advent Health 400

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval shaped track on Sunday, May 5, as the action at the season’s 12th racing weekend continues at the Kansas Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chrsitopher Bell won his first pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 AdventHealth 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins in the AdventHealth 400.

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy with a high temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit and a 34 percent chance of rain at the start of the AdventHealth 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AdventHealth 400

Track: Kansas Speedway

Schedule: May 5, 3 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 (267 laps and 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Kansas City, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

  1. #20 - Christopher Bell
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #10 - Noah Gragson
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #8 - Kyle Busch
  6. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  7. #2 - Austin Cindric
  8. #34 - Michael McDowell
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  11. #22 - Joey Logano
  12. #17 - Chris Buescher
  13. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  20. #43 - Corey Heim
  21. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  22. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  23. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  24. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  27. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  28. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  29. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #21 - Harrison Burton
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  34. #33 - Austin Hill
  35. #51 - Justin Haley
  36. #24 - William Byron
  37. #15 - Riley Herbst
  38. #16 - Derek Kraus

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?