Is there a NASCAR race today? AdventHealth 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long tri-oval shaped track on Sunday, May 5, as the action at the season’s 12th racing weekend continues at the Kansas Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chrsitopher Bell won his first pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 AdventHealth 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin, Brad Keselowski, and Kyle Busch are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins in the AdventHealth 400.

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy with a high temperature of 69 degrees Fahrenheit and a 34 percent chance of rain at the start of the AdventHealth 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: AdventHealth 400

Track: Kansas Speedway

Schedule: May 5, 3 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Kansas Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Kansas Speedway:

Sunday, May 5, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400 (267 laps and 400.5 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Kansas City, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway:

#20 - Christopher Bell #1 - Ross Chastain #10 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #8 - Kyle Busch #54 - Ty Gibbs #2 - Austin Cindric #34 - Michael McDowell #9 - Chase Elliott #14 - Chase Briscoe #22 - Joey Logano #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #11 - Denny Hamlin #45 - Tyler Reddick #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #48 - Alex Bowman #84 - Jimmie Johnson #43 - Corey Heim #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #71 - Zane Smith (R) #38 - Todd Gilliland #12 - Ryan Blaney #99 - Daniel Suarez #7 - Corey LaJoie #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #6 - Brad Keselowski #21 - Harrison Burton #41 - Ryan Preece #31 - Daniel Hemric #33 - Austin Hill #51 - Justin Haley #24 - William Byron #15 - Riley Herbst #16 - Derek Kraus