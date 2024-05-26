Is there a NASCAR race today? Coca-Cola 600 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

  • home icon
By Yash Soni
Modified May 26, 2024 10:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Charlotte Motor Speedway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-shaped oval track on Sunday, May 26, as the action at the season’s 14th racing weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first career Cup pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins at this event.

The weather forecast for Sunday is mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Schedule: May 26, 6 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Garage open

3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps and 600 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

  1. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  2. #24 - William Byron
  3. #20 - Christopher Bell
  4. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  5. #9 - Chase Elliott
  6. #48 - Alex Bowman
  7. #1 - Ross Chastain
  8. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  9. #34 - Michael McDowell
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  13. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  14. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  15. #8 - Kyle Busch
  16. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  17. #2 - Austin Cindric
  18. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  19. #10 - Noah Gragson
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  21. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  22. #51 - Justin Haley
  23. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  24. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  25. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #3 - Austin Dillon
  28. #22 - Joey Logano
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  31. #41 - Ryan Preece
  32. #21 - Harrison Burton
  33. #15 - Kaz Grala (R)
  34. #43 - Erik Jones
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen
  37. #66 - B.J. McLeod
  38. #50 - Ty Dillon
  39. #17 - Chris Buescher
  40. #44 - J.J. Yeley

