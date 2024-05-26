Is there a NASCAR race today? Coca-Cola 600 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.5-mile-long quad-shaped oval track on Sunday, May 26, as the action at the season’s 14th racing weekend continues at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Ty Gibbs won his first career Cup pole to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Coca-Cola 600, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 6 pm ET.

Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins at this event.

The weather forecast for Sunday is mostly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 85 degrees Fahrenheit and a 24% chance of rain at the start of the Coca-Cola 600.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Coca-Cola 600

Track: Charlotte Motor Speedway

Schedule: May 26, 6 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Sunday, May 26, 2024

Garage open

3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600 (400 laps and 600 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Concord, North Carolina, will be broadcast on FOX, PRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #9 - Chase Elliott #48 - Alex Bowman #1 - Ross Chastain #45 - Tyler Reddick #34 - Michael McDowell #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #4 - Josh Berry (R) #99 - Daniel Suarez #8 - Kyle Busch #12 - Ryan Blaney #2 - Austin Cindric #14 - Chase Briscoe #10 - Noah Gragson #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #7 - Corey LaJoie #51 - Justin Haley #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith (R) #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #3 - Austin Dillon #22 - Joey Logano #84 - Jimmie Johnson #6 - Brad Keselowski #41 - Ryan Preece #21 - Harrison Burton #15 - Kaz Grala (R) #43 - Erik Jones #38 - Todd Gilliland #16 - Shane van Gisbergen #66 - B.J. McLeod #50 - Ty Dillon #17 - Chris Buescher #44 - J.J. Yeley