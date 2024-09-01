Is there a NASCAR race today? Cook Out Southern 500 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 01, 2024 20:59 GMT
AUTO: SEP 03 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Cook Out Southern 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out Southern 500 (Source: Getty Images)

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long track on Sunday, September 1, as the action at the season’s 26th racing weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Bubba Wallace claimed his first Cup Series pole of the season to lead the 37-driver field to the green flag at Darlington.

also-read-trending Trending

Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, who won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, will look to win again this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Darlington predicts mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 89 degrees Fahrenheit and a 45 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at the time of Cook Out Southern 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Track: Darlington Raceway

Schedule: September 1, 6 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Garage open

3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps and 501.32 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  2. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  3. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  4. #5 - Kyle Larson
  5. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  6. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  7. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  8. #24 - William Byron
  9. #20 - Christopher Bell
  10. #17 - Chris Buescher
  11. #2 - Austin Cindric
  12. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  13. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  14. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  15. #4 - Josh Berry
  16. #3 - Austin Dillon
  17. #8 - Kyle Busch
  18. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  19. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  20. #9 - Chase Elliott
  21. #51 - Justin Haley
  22. #1 - Ross Chastain
  23. #22 - Joey Logano
  24. #21 - Harrison Burton
  25. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  26. #71 - Zane Smith
  27. #48 - Alex Bowman
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #10 - Noah Gragson
  30. #41 - Ryan Preece
  31. #34 - Michael McDowell
  32. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  33. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  34. #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  35. #15 - Kaz Grala
  36. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  37. #66 - Timmy Hill

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी