Is there a NASCAR race today? Cook Out Southern 500 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long track on Sunday, September 1, as the action at the season’s 26th racing weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, Bubba Wallace claimed his first Cup Series pole of the season to lead the 37-driver field to the green flag at Darlington.

Kyle Larson, the 2021 Cup Series champion, who won last year’s Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington, will look to win again this weekend.

The weather forecast for Sunday at Darlington predicts mostly cloudy with a high temperature of 89 degrees Fahrenheit and a 45 percent chance of scattered thunderstorms at the time of Cook Out Southern 500.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Track: Darlington Raceway

Schedule: September 1, 6 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cook Out Southern 500 at the Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Garage open

3 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

6 pm ET: Cook Out Southern 500 (367 laps and 501.32 miles)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on USA Network, NBC Sports, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway:

#23 - Bubba Wallace #77 - Carson Hocevar #14 - Chase Briscoe #5 - Kyle Larson #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #45 - Tyler Reddick #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #20 - Christopher Bell #17 - Chris Buescher #2 - Austin Cindric #6 - Brad Keselowski #54 - Ty Gibbs #11 - Denny Hamlin #4 - Josh Berry #3 - Austin Dillon #8 - Kyle Busch #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #7 - Corey LaJoie #9 - Chase Elliott #51 - Justin Haley #1 - Ross Chastain #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Harrison Burton #31 - Daniel Hemric #71 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #43 - Erik Jones #10 - Noah Gragson #41 - Ryan Preece #34 - Michael McDowell #99 - Daniel Suarez #38 - Todd Gilliland #16 - Shane Van Gisbergen #15 - Kaz Grala #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #66 - Timmy Hill

