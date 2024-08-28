NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for another thrilling weekend of stock car racing at the Darlington Raceway as the venue hosts the 26th race of the 2024 season, Cook Out Southern 500, on Sunday, September 1.

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 80th time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 367 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles overall.

Weather forecast for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week’s NASCAR’s two national series events at the Darlington Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, August 31, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 92°F, Low 72°F, Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms, South 5-15 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 92°F, Low 72°F, Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms, South 5-15 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Cook Out Southern 500: High 91°F, Low 72°F, Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, Southeast 5-15 mph, and 25% chance of rain.

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Darlington, South Carolina, in several ways, especially in August or September. The factors that could affect Cook Out Southern 500 are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 iteration of Cook Out Southern 500 is set to feature 37 Cup Series drivers on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Josh Berry (R)
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Noah Gragson
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  14. #15 - Kaz Grala
  15. #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i)
  16. #17 - Chris Buescher
  17. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  18. #20 - Christopher Bell
  19. #21 - Harrison Burton
  20. #22 - Joey Logano
  21. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  22. #24 - William Byron
  23. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  24. #34 - Michael McDowell
  25. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Justin Haley
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #66 - Timmy Hill (i)
  35. #71 - Zane Smith (R)
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway on September 1 at 6 pm ET on NBC Sports.

