NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500: Weather forecast for the upcoming race at Darlington Raceway

NASCAR fans are in for another thrilling weekend of stock car racing at the Darlington Raceway as the venue hosts the 26th race of the 2024 season, Cook Out Southern 500, on Sunday, September 1.

This weekend, the 1.366-mile-long track on the NASCAR schedule will host a NASCAR Cup Series race for the 80th time. A total of 37 Cup Series drivers will compete over 367 laps in Darlington, South Carolina, divided into three stages, adding up to 500 miles overall.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Weather forecast for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the weather forecast for this week’s NASCAR’s two national series events at the Darlington Raceway, according to raceweather.net:

Saturday, August 31, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Practice: High 92°F, Low 72°F, Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms, South 5-15 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: High 92°F, Low 72°F, Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers & Thunderstorms, South 5-15 mph, and 15% chance of rain.

Sunday, September 1, 2024

Cook Out Southern 500: High 91°F, Low 72°F, Partly Cloudy with Scattered Showers & Thunderstorms, Southeast 5-15 mph, and 25% chance of rain.

Expand Tweet

How could weather conditions affect the race?

Weather conditions can impact a race in Darlington, South Carolina, in several ways, especially in August or September. The factors that could affect Cook Out Southern 500 are temperature, rain, wind, visibility, and humidity.

Full entry list for the 2024 Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway

The 2024 iteration of Cook Out Southern 500 is set to feature 37 Cup Series drivers on the grid. The entry list is as follows:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Josh Berry (R) #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Corey LaJoie #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Noah Gragson #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #14 - Chase Briscoe #15 - Kaz Grala #16 - Shane van Gisbergen (i) #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Harrison Burton #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #31 - Daniel Hemric #34 - Michael McDowell #38 - Todd Gilliland #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Justin Haley #54 - Ty Gibbs #66 - Timmy Hill (i) #71 - Zane Smith (R) #77 - Carson Hocevar (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch NASCAR Cup Series action live at Darlington Raceway on September 1 at 6 pm ET on NBC Sports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback