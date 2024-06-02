Is there a NASCAR race today? Enjoy Illinois 300 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Sunday, June 2, as the action at the season’s 15th racing weekend continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In Saturday’s (June 1) Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won his third Cup pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have secured the victories in the first two editions of the event.

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Enjoy Illinois 300

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Schedule: June 2, 3:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 (240 laps and 300 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Madison, Illinois, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

#34 - Michael McDowell #2 - Austin Cindric #12 - Ryan Blaney #20 - Christopher Bell #45 - Tyler Reddick #11 - Denny Hamlin #6 - Brad Keselowski #23 - Bubba Wallace #54 - Ty Gibbs #8 - Kyle Busch #24 - William Byron #22 - Joey Logano #5 - Kyle Larson #48 - Alex Bowman #7 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #9 - Chase Elliott #3 - Austin Dillon #19 - Martin Truex Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar # #51 - Justin Haley #43 - Erik Jones #14 - Chase Briscoe #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #16 - Derek Kraus #17 - Chris Buescher #10 - Noah Gragson #31 - Daniel Hemric #4 - Josh Berry # #21 - Harrison Burton #99 - Daniel Suarez #41 - Ryan Preece #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #15 - Cody Ware #38 - Todd Gilliland #71 - Zane Smith