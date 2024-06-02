  • home icon
Is there a NASCAR race today? Enjoy Illinois 300 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 02, 2024 07:31 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.25-mile-long oval track on Sunday, June 2, as the action at the season’s 15th racing weekend continues at World Wide Technology Raceway.

In Saturday’s (June 1) Cup Series qualifying, Front Row Motorsports driver Michael McDowell won his third Cup pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Enjoy Illinois 300, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3:30 pm ET.

Joey Logano and Kyle Busch have secured the victories in the first two editions of the event.

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 80 degrees Fahrenheit and a 15% chance of rain at the start of the Enjoy Illinois 300.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Enjoy Illinois 300

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway

Schedule: June 2, 3:30 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at World Wide Technology Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway:

Sunday, June 2, 2024

Garage open

12:30 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3:30 pm ET: Enjoy Illinois 300 (240 laps and 300 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Madison, Illinois, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway:

  1. #34 - Michael McDowell
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  4. #20 - Christopher Bell
  5. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  10. #8 - Kyle Busch
  11. #24 - William Byron
  12. #22 - Joey Logano
  13. #5 - Kyle Larson
  14. #48 - Alex Bowman
  15. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  16. #1 - Ross Chastain
  17. #9 - Chase Elliott
  18. #3 - Austin Dillon
  19. #19 - Martin Truex Jr.
  20. #77 - Carson Hocevar #
  21. #51 - Justin Haley
  22. #43 - Erik Jones
  23. #14 - Chase Briscoe
  24. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  25. #16 - Derek Kraus
  26. #17 - Chris Buescher
  27. #10 - Noah Gragson
  28. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  29. #4 - Josh Berry #
  30. #21 - Harrison Burton
  31. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  32. #41 - Ryan Preece
  33. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  34. #15 - Cody Ware
  35. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  36. #71 - Zane Smith

