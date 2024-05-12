Is there a NASCAR race today? Goodyear 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

By Yash Soni
Modified May 12, 2024 07:00 GMT
The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Sunday, May 12, as the action at the season’s 13th racing weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his first pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Goodyear 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, and Martin Truex Jr. are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 76 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Goodyear 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Goodyear 400

Track: Darlington Raceway

Schedule: May 12, 3 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400 (293 laps and 400.2 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

  1. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  2. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  3. #17 - Chris Buescher
  4. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  5. #24 - William Byron
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  8. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  9. #1 - Ross Chastain
  10. #19 - Martin Truex, Jr.
  11. #8 - Kyle Busch
  12. #20 - Christopher Bell
  13. #14 - Daniel Suarez
  14. #22 - Joey Logano
  15. #38 - Todd Gilliland
  16. #34 - Michael McDowell
  17. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  18. #48 - Alex Bowman
  19. #99 - Daniel Suarez
  20. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  21. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  22. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  23. #3 - Austin Dillon
  24. #7 - Corey LaJoie
  25. #2 - Austin Cindric
  26. #41 - Ryan Preece
  27. #71 - Zane Smith
  28. #51 - Justin Haley
  29. #31 - Daniel Hemric
  30. #43 - Erik Jones
  31. #9 - Chase Elliott
  32. #16 - Derek Kraus
  33. #4 - Josh Berry
  34. #15 - Kaz Grala
  35. #21 - Harrison Burton
  36. #10 - Noah Gragson

