Is there a NASCAR race today? Goodyear 400 Schedule, Start Time, & TV Channel for Cup Series

The drivers of the NASCAR Cup Series are scheduled to be at the 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track on Sunday, May 12, as the action at the season’s 13th racing weekend continues at the Darlington Raceway.

In Saturday’s Cup Series qualifying, 23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won his first pole of the season to lead the field to the green flag at the start of the 2024 Goodyear 400, which is scheduled to begin on Sunday at 3 pm ET.

Denny Hamlin, Erik Jones, and Martin Truex Jr. are the only active drivers on the grid who have secured multiple wins at “The Track Too Tough to Tame.”

The weather forecast for Sunday is partly cloudy skies, with a high temperature of 76 degrees Fahrenheit and no chance of rain at the start of the Goodyear 400.

Is there a NASCAR race today?

Race: Goodyear 400

Track: Darlington Raceway

Schedule: May 12, 3 pm ET

NASCAR 2024 Sunday schedule at Darlington Raceway

Below is the complete schedule for Sunday’s on-track action of the Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway:

Sunday, May 12, 2024

Garage open

12 pm ET: Cup Series

Track activity

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400 (293 laps and 400.2 miles)

Sunday’s Cup Series action in Darlington, South Carolina, will be broadcast on FS1, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway: Starting Lineup

Below is the starting order for the Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway:

#45 - Tyler Reddick #6 - Brad Keselowski #17 - Chris Buescher #54 - Ty Gibbs #24 - William Byron #5 - Kyle Larson #11 - Denny Hamlin #23 - Bubba Wallace #1 - Ross Chastain #19 - Martin Truex, Jr. #8 - Kyle Busch #20 - Christopher Bell #14 - Daniel Suarez #22 - Joey Logano #38 - Todd Gilliland #34 - Michael McDowell #12 - Ryan Blaney #48 - Alex Bowman #99 - Daniel Suarez #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #77 - Carson Hocevar #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #3 - Austin Dillon #7 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric #41 - Ryan Preece #71 - Zane Smith #51 - Justin Haley #31 - Daniel Hemric #43 - Erik Jones #9 - Chase Elliott #16 - Derek Kraus #4 - Josh Berry #15 - Kaz Grala #21 - Harrison Burton #10 - Noah Gragson